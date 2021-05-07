San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - May 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings will welcome the San Antonio Spurs to the Golden 1 Center tonight in an enticing NBA 2020/21 encounter.

The Sacramento Kings are in red-hot form, winning their last 4 NBA matches. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are going through a relatively dismal spell, having lost their last five games, with two of those defeats coming in overtime.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, May 7th; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, 8th May; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs' recent poor form has put their ambition of qualifying for the postseason in jeopardy. The Spurs are currently 10th in the West and will have to turn their campaign around if they want to feature in the playoffs. The San Antonio Spurs' defense has slacked off lately, dropping out of the top 10 in terms of defensive rating.

25 years ago today, George 'Iceman' Gervin was enshrined into the @Hoophall 🧊 #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/JJS0SOHj5s — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 6, 2021

Forwards Keldon Johnson and Rudy Gay have made a telling contribution for the Spurs this campaign, tallying 12 and 11 points per game, respectively. Jakob Poeltl has also been a central part of Gregg Popovich's plans, putting up 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan

Swingman DeMar DeRozan has looked in prolific touch in the 2020/21 season, averaging a stupendous 21 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds on 49% shooting from the field.

He has handled the ball with care, turning it over just twice per game. DeRozan has been the focal point of the offense, leading the San Antonio Spurs in minutes, points and assists.

The Sacramento Kings have a fragile defense that might allow DeRozan to pad his stats tonight.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - DeMar DeRozan | Small Forward - Devin Vassell | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl

Also Read: Kia NBA MVP Race: The case for Nikola Jokic to win the award | 2020-21 NBA season

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have been the worst defense in the league, managing a dismal defensive rating of 118. Their offense has done some heavy lifting, and as a result, they find themselves in 12th spot in the Western Conference standings.

Stop sleeping on @delonwright.



👑 23 PTS

👑 8-14 FGs

👑 7 REBS

👑 6 ASTS

👑 40 MIN

👑 W



No. 5️⃣5️⃣ has made in impact in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/zB8F7yNxSF — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 7, 2021

One of the few positives for the Sacramento Kings has been their efficiency from the field, as they have made 48% of their field goals this season. Buddy Hield's return to form has been a major plus for the Kings.

Harrison Barnes has also chipped in with an important contribution, averaging 16 points and 6 rebounds on 39% shooting from downtown.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield

After having a quiet 2019-20 campaign, sharpshooter Buddy Hield is back to his best, putting up 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 39% shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

He has played the third-most minutes of any Sacramento Kings player and will have additional responsibility on his shoulders tonight because of De'Aaron Fox's absence.

Hield had a relatively underwhelming performance against the Indiana Pacers, and head coach Luke Walton will be hoping the sharpshooter has a strong outing tonight.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Delon Wright | Shooting Guard - Buddy Hield | Small Forward - Moe Harkless | Power Forward - Marvin Bagley | Center - Richaun Holmes

Spurs vs. Kings Prediction

The Sacramento Kings will be confident about their chances of winning tonight, considering how well the outfit has performed lately. The San Antonio Spurs have looked quite vulnerable and it is difficult to see them coming out on top in tonight's clash at the Golden 1 Center.

Where to Watch Spurs vs. Kings

Live coverage of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings game will be available on KENS and NBC Sports California. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Athletes in Tokyo won't be allowed to wear BLM merchandise; Luka Doncic leaves EA Sport to join NBA 2K