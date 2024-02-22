San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024

NBA action will finally resume with a 12-game slate including a Western Conference matchup clash between the San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings. This will be the second of three matchups between the two teams this season and it could turn out to be exciting as both teams are fresh off the All-Star break.

The Spurs are entering this matchup as the worst team in the Western Conference with an 11-44 record. They also lost their last game before the All-Star weekend against the Dallas Mavericks 116-93. Victor Wembanyama led his team in that game with 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are currently the eighth team in the conference with a 31-23 record. They were able to prevent a three-game skid prior to the All-Star break by winning against the Denver Nuggets 102-98 before the break. They were led by Domantas Sabonis' double-double consisting of 20 points and 13 rebounds as well as seven assists and three steals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings previews, betting tips, odds and predictions

The San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings game will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and will tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports and on Bally Sports Southwest depending on region.

The game can be live-streamed on Fubo with a subscription and will also be available on NBA league pass.

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs +310, Sacramento Kings -400

Spread: Spurs +9.5 (-110), Kings -9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Spurs o240.5 (-110), Kings u240.5 (-112)

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings preview

The San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings will feature a matchup between two teams who are in very different places in the standings and thus have different motivations.

The Spurs remain at the bottom of the West. They are taking the opportunity to develop their team around Victor Wembanyama, who is having a stellar rookie season, averaging 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.2 blocks.

Meanwhile, The Kings are in a far different spot in the standings now than they were last season when they ended their 16-year playoff drought. They finished last season with a 48-34 record which earned them the third seed in the playoffs.

This season, they are at number eight but have the opportunity to catch up to the Dallas Mavericks, who are one spot above them with a 32-23 record. The Kings are now in a place where every game feels like a must-win to avoid the Play-In tournament.

The upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings clash is the second of three times that these two teams will face each other this season. Their first clash was on Nov. 17, 2023 and resulted in a 129-120 victory for the visiting Kings.

They were led by a monstrous 43-point performance from De'Aaron Fox who shot 14-for-24 from the field. Sabonis also had a huge game, tallying 27 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

The Spurs were led by a trio of 20-plus point scorers in Zach Collins (28), Victor Wembanyama (27), and Keldon Johnson (21).

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings predicted starting lineup

San Antonio Spurs lineup:

PG Tre Jones

SG Devin Vassell

SF Julian Champagnie

PF Jeremy Sochan

C Victor Wembanyama

Sacramento Kings lineup:

PG De'Aaron Fox

SG Kevin Huerter

SF Harrison Barnes

PF Keegan Murray

C Domantas Sabonis

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings betting tips

Victor Wembanyama is favored to grab under 10.5 rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings matchup. He only went over this mark twice in their last five games before the break and he also went under in their last matchup against the Kings.

If Domantas Sabonis plays in the game, he can give Wemby a hard time on the boards, making it safer to bet under his rebound totals.

Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox is favored to score over 28.5 points. He went over this mark in the team's last two games before the break. Additionally, the Spurs have difficulty in guarding the perimeter. As such, betting over his point totals is a safer bet.

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings prediction

The Kings are coming into their game against the Spurs as the favorites to win. Judging by their respective records this year, it's easy to see why. The Kings also have homecourt advantage where they are 15-9 so the likely result for this matchup is a Kings victory.