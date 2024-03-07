San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 7, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to avoid a sweep against the Sacramento Kings when they meet them again on Thursday. San Antonio is 0-2 against the home team, but it gave Sacramento a scare in their last encounter. Getting that breakthrough, though, will be a tall task, as French phenom Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out due to an ankle injury

The Kings are coming off an emotional and inspiring win over the LA Lakers less than 24 hours ago. They stormed from a 19-point deficit to stun LeBron James’ team 130-120.

Following their exciting victory, Kings coach Mike Brown will try to make sure that his players don’t get complacent and overlook their visitors.

The Spurs have been playing well lately but lost another road game to the Houston Rockets.

They could not get past a team that had a career night from emerging star Alperen Sengun. San Antonio will hope to take advantage of the schedule against the Kings and get back on the winning track.

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Kings host the Spurs on Thursday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California starting at 10:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports California and Bally Sports SW-SA are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can listen to SiriusXM, Sactown Sports 1140 AM and WOAI/KXTN to catch the action.

Moneyline: Spurs (+425) vs. Kings (-575)

Spread: Spurs (+10.0) vs. Kings (-10.0)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o238.0 -110) vs. Kings (u238.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings: Game preview

The San Antonio Spurs have shown recently that they are capable of beating any team.

They did that on consecutive nights against the OKC Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. But the biggest reason they won those games will be inactive on Thursday.

San Antonio has nothing to lose, but it will have a big disadvantage without the No.1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Spurs may be without Victor Wembanyama, but they can’t be complacent against Sacramento.

Kings coach Mike Brown was a former deputy of Spurs maestro Gregg Popovich for years in San Antonio. Brown knows that his mentor will have his team ready regardless of who is available and who the opponents will be. The Kings need to be on their toes against the visitors.

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings: Starting lineups

Zach Collins will likely take over Victor Wembanyama’s place in the starting lineup.

PF - Jeremy Sochan, SF - Julian Champagnie, SG - Devin Vassell and PG - Tre Jones will join Collins in the first five.

C - Domantas Sabonis, PF - Harrison Barnes, SF - Keegan Murray, SG - Kevin Huerter and PG - De’Aaron Fox will start for the Kings.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players who are uncertain to play.

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings: Betting tips

The San Antonio Spurs will rely on Devin Vassell to carry the offense without “Wemby.”

He's given a 24.5 over/under points prop. Vassell averaged 22.5 PPG last month but that dropped to 19.5 PPG in March. With him becoming the focus of Sacramento’s defense, he is likely not able to get past his points prop.

De’Aaron Fox gets a 27.5 over/under points prop. The Sacramento Kings star is fresh off a sizzling 44-point masterpiece against the LA Lakers. Without Wembanyama anchoring the Spurs' defense, expect “Swipa” to be even more aggressive and get over his points prop.

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs are just a vastly different team when their 20-year-old franchise cornerstone is not around.

Victor Wembanyama’s impact on both ends of the floor can’t be replaced. The Sacramento Kings will likely roll to another victory and do it against San Antonio’s spread.