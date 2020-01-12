San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th January 2020

Toronto went down to Hornets last time around

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Sunday, 12th January 2020 (6:00 pm ET)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Last Game Results

San Antonio Spurs (16-21): 121-134 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (January 10th)

Toronto Raptors (25-13): 112-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets (January 8th)

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs were on the wrong side of the red hot Grizzlies as they lost to the young team by 13 points. They shot an efficient 42.5% from three and converted 20 of their 23 free throws but were out-rebounded by their opponent 37 to 49.

A few weeks ago, rumors about DeRozan and/or Aldridge being moved were circulating around the league. We have yet to find out what they team will look like after February 7th as the Spurs continue to struggle to gain a playoff spot in the West. Currently 5-5 in their last 10 games, the Spurs will look to steal one from the Toronto Raptors come Sunday.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan in a game against the Celtics this season

DeMar DeRozan has been on a hot streak these past few games. The four-time All-Star has been scoring no less than 20 points since December 21st of last year. In a tough loss against the Memphis last game, he scored 36 points, 9 assists, and 9 rebounds on 62.3 FPTS. In his last 10 games, he has been averaging 27.2 points and 5.7 assists on and impressive 64-43-90 shooting splits.

He will be key in this next game if he wants his team to steal one away from Toronto. With Siakam out, DeRozan should have a more favorable load on defense against lesser offensive threats in McCaw and Anunoby. He should also look to continue his hot streak and come out aggressive to start the game.

The Raptors are one of the best defensive teams right now, and the 6'6 forward shouldn't get too frustrated when the Raptors come into the game targeting him. He has improved his playmaking, and with the defense drawn to him, DeRozan should know when to set up his teammates and when to make the bucket himself.

Spurs Predicted Lineup

Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Trey Lyles

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Raptors have been struggling with injuries in this first half of the season. Despite missing Siakam, Gasol, Powell, and VanVleet on multiple occasions, though, their healthy players have been holding the fort quite nicely. Toronto are currently fourth in the East and are 9-6 in their last 15 games.

The team have also not lost their defensive identity from last season as they are second in defensive rating at 105.0. Just two games away from the second seed, the Raptors will look to defend their home against the visiting San Antonio Spurs this Sunday.

Key player - Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka made two clutch free throws in their OT win against the Hornets

Ibaka was a key factor in the Raptors' win against the Hornets last game. He put up 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists as he also made his two free throws with 5.1 seconds left in overtime.

The Spurs aren't the best in the paint right now, and Ibaka should take advantage of this hole by keeping the Spurs' inside scoring at bay while also taking advantage of their mediocre interior defense by scoring inside. He should look to contain Aldridge and Lyles to limit the Spurs' scoring options while also protecting the rim when their guards attempt to take the ball to the rack. On offense, he should look to body up Lyles and challenge Aldridge to tire him out on offense.

Raptors Predicted Lineup

Kyle Lowry, Terrence Davis, Patrick McCaw, OG Anunoby, Serge Ibaka

Spurs vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Raptors may be banged up right now but time and time again, they have showed that every one in their roster can contribute. The Spurs are a bad road team, winning only 5 of their 19 road games this season, and the Raptors could come away with the win this Sunday.

Where to Watch Spurs vs Raptors?

The game will be broadcasted on FOX Sports Southwest - San Antonio and Sportsnet. You can also catch it live via NBA League Pass.