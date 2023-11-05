San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 5)

The San Antonio Spurs will continue their new NBA season when they face the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 5. The Spurs have won three of their first five games, including two straight wins over the Phoenix Suns, who entered the season with championship expectations.

Things haven't been as smooth for the Raptors. They currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference, having lost four of their first six games. Pascal Siakam hasn't been the All-NBA talent he's expected to be, and there appears to be a shift toward featuring Scottie Barnes as the primary option on offense.

Toronto will also get their first taste of the Victor Wembanyama experience. The 7-foot-4 rookie has been drawing praise from around the world for how he's started the season. The Raptors could have a difficult time dealing with him throughout a 48-minute contest.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Game Details

Teams: San Antonio Spurs (3-2) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-4)

Date and Time: Nov. 5, 2023 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Preview

The Spurs will feel confident about adding another win to their tally when they face the Toronto Raptors. There appears to be some issues within the Raptors franchise that are bleeding into their on-court production. Figuring out how to get the best from Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes is still a work in progress.

The Spurs, on the other hand, appear to have things rolling. Gregg Popovich is coaching his young team hard and holding them to a high standard. Victor Wembanyama is being utilized in a multitude of ways but is also being protected by the coaching staff.

Popovich is doing his best to feature Wembanyama without asking the offense to flow through the big man. Instead, Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan have been tasked with spearheading things at times. Devin Vassell has also looked impressive to start the season.

Toronto will have a difficult task in front of them on Nov. 5. However, if they have their sights on competing for a playoff spot, they will need to start turning things around before a slow start develops into a disappointing season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Odds

Moneyline: Spurs (+126) vs Raptors (-148)

Spread: Spurs +3 (-110) vs Raptors -3 (-110)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o/u 223.5) vs Raptors (o/u 223.5) -110/-110

The Spurs and Raptors are being projected as equally matched teams. The small handicap given to San Antonio means they're expected to be slight favorites heading into the contest. However, the game is expected to be close, with no team winning by a landslide.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted starting lineups

The San Antonio Spurs starting five could look like this: Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins.

The Spurs' roster is slowly coming together. The franchise has been rebuilding for multiple years. Now, their starting five is full of exciting upside with a sprinkling of veteran experience. Victor Wembanyama is the team's best player and will likely have a big impact on the game.

The Toronto Raptors starting five could look like this: Dennis Schroder, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors roster boasts legitimate size throughout. Barnes is oversized for the shooting guard role, but it's allowing him to consistently attack mismatches. However, Toronto hasn't figured out how to get the best from their three best players since the new season began.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Top 3 player stats

Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 20.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 50 FG%

Wembanyama has been exceptional to begin the new season. The multi-skilled big man has been earning praise from around the league and will be expected to continue his hot start against the Raptors.

Devin Vassell: 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 53.7 FG%

Vassell's versatile skillset fits seamlessly with the way the Spurs play. The 23-year-old guard has an important role for his team and continues to improve year-on-year.

Keldon Johnson: 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 42 FG%

Johnson's versatile scoring has ensured his role within the franchise in recent years. Johnson is in his fifth NBA season and is expected to continue trending toward an All-Star appearance.

Raptors

Scottie Barnes: 21.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 52.6 FG%

Barnes is the future of the Raptors franchise. The front office has refused to include him in trade discussions for both Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard in recent years. It's clear that the franchise is committed to their 22-year-old talent for the long haul.

Pascal Siakam: 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 44.7 FG%

At his best, Siakam is a borderline All-NBA talent. However, he has been far from his best to begin the new season. A big game against the Spurs could kickstart his season.

OG Anunoby: 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 57.7 FG%

Anunoby's two-way skillset is integral to the Raptors' overall system. However, like Siakam, he hasn't hit his usual heights to begin the new season. San Antonio will pose threats across the floor. Toronto will need Anunoby to produce a solid game.