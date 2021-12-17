San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will look to extend their winning run to nine games when they host the San Antonio Spurs at Vivint Arena for a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game on Friday.

The Spurs endured one of their worst losses of the season in their previous outing. The Charlotte Hornets handed Gregg Popovich's side a thumping 131-115 loss. Bryn Forbes scored 25 points off the bench for San Antonio. However, his efforts went in vain as the rest of his teammates struggled on the night.

Meanwhile, the Jazz beat the LA Clippers 124-103 comfortably in their last match. Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 27 points as four players managed to record 20-point outings for Utah. Quin Snyder's men were in control of the game from the get-go and managed to put in yet another disciplined shift.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs will continue to be without Zach Collins (ankle), while Lonnie Walker IV (gastroenteritis) is listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Zach Collins Out Ankle fracture Lonnie Walker IV Questionable Gastroenteritis

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Udoka Azubuike and Jared Butler are the only players mentioned on the Utah Jazz' injury report for this match. The former is dealing with an ankle sprain and is listed as out, while the latter is questionable because of a sore knee problem.

Player Name Status Reason Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle sprain Jared Butler Questionable Knee soreness

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to go with their most frequently used starting lineup. Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will likely start as guards, while Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl will occupy the three frontcourt spots.

Bryn Forbes, Devin Vassell and Keita Bates-Diop will likely play the most minutes among the second unit.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will also likely deploy their favored starting lineup. Mike Conley will likely pair alongside Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt, with Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert completing the rest of the lineup.

Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles and Rudy Gay will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl

Utah Jazz

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert

Edited by Parimal