San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb 10, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs look to sweep the season series against the Washington Wizards on Monday. After winning their previous matchup 139-130 in November, the Spurs will rely on Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, and Stephon Castle to secure another victory. This win would improve their record to 2-2 since De'Aaron Fox joined the team.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are looking to overcome injuries and the absence of key players to break their two-game losing streak. Rookie Alex Sarr remains out, while new additions Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart are on the inactive list. Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Malcolm Brogdon and Bub Carrington will try to lead the team to an upset win.

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Capital One Arena will host the Spurs-Wizards rematch. Fans can also catch the action by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (-600) vs. Wizards (+450)

Odds: Spurs (-11.5) vs. Wizards (+11.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o236.0 -110) vs. Wizards (u236.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds might change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards preview

The San Antonio Spurs are continuing to adapt to De’Aaron Fox in the lineup. They have experienced periods of seamless play as well as moments of struggle on both ends. The Spurs aim to find a more consistent rhythm to sweep the Wizards.

The Spurs can capitalize on their versatile attack behind Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Fox in order to stay unbeaten against the Wizards.

The Wizards need a big scoring night from Jordan Poole or nother player on the roster to compete against San Antonio. Rookie Bub Carrington must take charge and orchestrate the plays with more authority. Additionally, stepping up defensively is crucial if they hope to pull off an upset against the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards predicted starting lineups

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | PG: De’Aaron Fox | SG: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Victor Wembanyama

Wizards

PG: Bub Carrington | SG: Jordan Poole | SF: Bilal Coulibaly | PF: Justin Champagnie | C: Richaun Holmes

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards betting tips

Victor Wembanyama struggled with his shooting in the last two games before facing the injury-riddled Wizards. After averaging 25.5 points per game at the start of February, he averaged just 17.5 points in his last two outings.

However, the Frenchman has a chance to bounce back with a big scoring game against the NBA's second-worst defense. Wemby could surpass his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Meanwhile, Devin Vassell has been more assertive with his shots this month, averaging 17.8 points per game in February. His recent 25-point performance against the Orlando Magic on Saturday suggests he could easily exceed his 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards prediction

The Spurs could have easily been 2-0 instead of 0-2 heading into the game against the Wizards. They are playing better than their hosts on both ends of the court and could cruise to a comfortable win. However, if the Spurs ease up late in the game, Washington could cover the +11.5 spread.

