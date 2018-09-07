BREAKING: Satnam Singh drafted into Canadian NBL with the franchise - St. John's Edge

Satnam Singh representing the Dallas Mavericks' 2015 NBA Summer League squad.

Indian Basketball star Satnam Singh has been drafted into the National Basketball League of Canada. Singh was drafted by the franchise - St. John's Edge, a team that was founded and joined the league in 2017.

Satnam continues to break boundaries. After becoming the first Indian born player ever to be drafted into the NBA with the 52nd overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, he now heads further north to play in Canada.

Less than an hour back, the Indian hoopster announced the news via a social media post.

I am officially drafted into the Canadian NBL, with the reputed St John’s Edge in Newfoundland, Labrador!! @stjohnsedge

Thank you to @buntysajdeh and Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment for making this happen.

And thank you to St John’s Edge! #singhisking #oneinabillion pic.twitter.com/ikSrdx1doy — Satnam Singh Bhamara (@hellosatnam) September 7, 2018

The NBL was founded in 2011 when three teams, formerly of the Premier Basketball League, joined four new franchises to form the league's "Original Seven". As of 2017, the league has expanded to a total of 10 teams with six in the Atlantic provinces and four in the Ontario.

Satnam's team - St. John's Edge, was approved by the city of St. John's on September 18th, 2017 and is owned by the Atlantic Sport Enterprises Limited which is headed by John Graham with Irwin Simon and Robert Sabbagh. Despite being in the inaugural season, the team advanced to the Divisional Finals and lost to the eventual champions - the London Lightning, a team that has won four of the seven NBL seasons so far.

Last season, Jeff Dunlap was the head coach and general manager of St. John's Edge. However, after their inaugural season, he left to be an assistant coach at California State University, Northridge, only to be replaced by his assistant Doug Plumb.

Satnam, a 7"2' center, who spent two seasons (2015-17) with the Mavericks' D-League affiliate the Texas Legends, had returned home to India last year after the completion of his contract with the team. Over the past year, Satnam Singh has represented the Indian national squad in every competition possible with the 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and the 2018 Commonwealth Games being the most prominent.