Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING: Satnam Singh drafted into Canadian NBL with the franchise - St. John's Edge

Yash Matange
FEATURED WRITER
News
229   //    07 Sep 2018, 12:52 IST

Satnam Singh representing the 2015 NBA Summer League squad of the Dallas Mavericks.
Satnam Singh representing the Dallas Mavericks' 2015 NBA Summer League squad.

What's the story?


Indian Basketball star Satnam Singh has been drafted into the National Basketball League of Canada. Singh was drafted by the franchise - St. John's Edge, a team that was founded and joined the league in 2017.


In case you didn't know


Satnam continues to break boundaries. After becoming the first Indian born player ever to be drafted into the NBA with the 52nd overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, he now heads further north to play in Canada.


Heart of the matter


Less than an hour back, the Indian hoopster announced the news via a social media post.


The NBL was founded in 2011 when three teams, formerly of the Premier Basketball League, joined four new franchises to form the league's "Original Seven". As of 2017, the league has expanded to a total of 10 teams with six in the Atlantic provinces and four in the Ontario.

Satnam's team - St. John's Edge, was approved by the city of St. John's on September 18th, 2017 and is owned by the Atlantic Sport Enterprises Limited which is headed by John Graham with Irwin Simon and Robert Sabbagh. Despite being in the inaugural season, the team advanced to the Divisional Finals and lost to the eventual champions - the London Lightning, a team that has won four of the seven NBL seasons so far.

Last season, Jeff Dunlap was the head coach and general manager of St. John's Edge. However, after their inaugural season, he left to be an assistant coach at California State University, Northridge, only to be replaced by his assistant Doug Plumb.

Satnam, a 7"2' center, who spent two seasons (2015-17) with the Mavericks' D-League affiliate the Texas Legends, had returned home to India last year after the completion of his contract with the team. Over the past year, Satnam Singh has represented the Indian national squad in every competition possible with the 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and the 2018 Commonwealth Games being the most prominent.

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian National Basketball Team Satnam Singh Bhamara
Yash Matange
FEATURED WRITER
2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: India Crash Out with a...
RELATED STORY
WATCH: India Vs Syria - 2019 FIBA World Cup Asia...
RELATED STORY
2019 FIBA World Cup: Indian Men's Basketball Team...
RELATED STORY
Ludhiana Steelers and Ludhiana Sparx are Champions at the...
RELATED STORY
China claims Gold in Women's Basketball as the Unified...
RELATED STORY
FIBA U-18 Asian Championship: India Basketball Roster...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Round-Up of Day 9 Basketball Results
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Basketball Draws announced for Indian...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018, Preview: Indian Women's Basketball Team
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Round-Up of Day 5 Basketball Results 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us