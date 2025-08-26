Serbia vs Estonia Preview and Prediction - Aug. 27 | 2025 EuroBasket Opener

Serbia will take on Estonia on August 27 as the Nikola Jokic-led team prepares to kick off Group A action in the opener for EuroBasket 2025. The game will feature one of the biggest European basketball stars in Nikola Jokic, and many other recognizable NBA talents like Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jovic.
Meanwhile, Estonia will rely on Janari Joesaar to lead the team as star player Maik-Kalev Kotsar is sidelined with an injury. His absence from the lineup leads to a massive scoring and leadership void that will make things difficult for the team.
There was much optimism surrounding Estonia’s chances at EuroBasket 2025, following the team's narrow victory against Sweden. But the fans’ spirits have taken a hit since Kotsar was ruled out.
Meanwhile, Serbia has been unstoppable, leading up to the tournament, convincingly winning all seven of its exhibition games.
Serbia vs. Estonia Game Details for 2025 EuroBasket Opener
The EuroBasket 2025 opener will be played at the Arena Riga in Latvia on Wednesday. The game will tip off at 9:15 p.m. local time and 2:15 p.m. EDT. Fans can catch the action live on Courtside 1891, FIBA’s paid subscription platform.
Serbia vs. Estonia Preview
Heading into their tournament opener against Estonia, Serbia is riding a four-game winning streak, taking down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Greece, the Czech Republic, Dennis Schroder’s Germany and Luka Doncic’s Slovenia.
Meanwhile, Estonia has split its last two games, defeating Sweden 88-87 on August 20 and losing to Great Britain by double-digits on Friday. The team will need a special effort from veteran players like Janari Joesaar, Henri Drell and Kristian Kullamae for a chance against Serbia.
The game will also be largely dictated by how well Estonia’s center Matthias Tass matches up with Nikola Jokic in the paint.
Serbia vs. Estonia Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket
Serbia
- Aleksa Avramovic
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Ognjen Dobric
- Marko Guduric
- Nikola Jokic
- Nikola Jovic
- Stefan Jovic
- Vanja Marinkovic
- Vasilije Micic
- Nikola Milutinov
- Filip Petrusev
- Tristan Vukcevic
Estonia
- Henri Drell
- Kregor Hermet
- Mikk Jurkatamm
- Janari Joesaar
- Artur Konontsuk
- Kristian Kullamae
- Sander Raieste
- Joonas Riismaa
- Mart Rosenthal
- Matthias Tass
- Kaspar Treier
- Siim-Sander Vene
Serbia vs. Estonia Predicted Starting Lineups
Estonia
G - Kristian Kullamae | G - Henri Drell | F - Janari Joesaar | F - Kaspar Treier | C -Matthias Tass
Serbia
G - Aleksa Avramovic | G - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - Nikola Jovic | F - Filip Petrusev | C - Nikola Jokic
Serbia vs. Estonia Prediction
Serbia is expected to dominate Estonia on Thursday, with Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic leading the charge. The team has an abundance of NBA talent on its roster, making its squad composition and depth better than most nations participating in EuroBasket 2025.
Estonia will need an extraordinary performance to slow them down on Thursday.
Our prediction: Serbia to win.
