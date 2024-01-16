Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury Update: Latest on the All-Star's status vs LA Clippers (January 16)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will see the OKC Thunder compete against his former team LA Clippers on Tuesday, January 16. The game takes place at the Crypto.com Arena and the tip-off happens at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

This is the second time both teams encounter this 2023-24 season, with the Thunder owning the first matchup on December 121, 134-115.

The OKC Thunder are second in the NBA Western Conference standings just behind the Minnesota Timberwolves with a record of 27-12. This team is coming off a tough loss against the Los Angeles Lakers that snapped their four-game winning streak.

On the other hand, the Clippers are no pushovers having multiple All-Stars in their roster led by Kawhi Leonard.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury Update

As per the recent injury report of the OKC Thunder, there are no players in the list and that means SGA is cleared to play. However, the knee injury is something to monitor for the next few days by the Thunder medical staff.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a history of knee injuries and it bothered him on November 2 causing his only missed game of the 2023-24 season against the Golden State Warriors. His absence was felt as the Thunder lost to the Warriors.

So far, SGA has been averaging 31.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals in 38 games into the 2023-24 season. He also shoots an accurate 55% from the field and does 89.2% from the free throw line.

What happened to Shai Gilegous-Alexander?

On January 14, SGA was reported to have a knee injury but managed to play against the Lakers. Even with his health situation, he was able to tally 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field. SGA also had six assists, three rebounds and one steal.

Aside from the knee issues, Gilgeous-Alexander has also injured his ankle, hip, foot and back in his NBA career. SGA's health is critical to the Thunder's success this season and will be cautious about fielding him if there are any signs of injury.

Where to watch OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers?

The team that drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is about to host him in Los Angeles, California. For those who want to catch the game inside the Crypto.com Arena to witness the Clippers take on the Thunder, TNT will bring the action on live television starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Radio coverage is also available through SiriusXM, AM 570 KLAC/S KWKW and WWLS 98.1 FM OKC.

