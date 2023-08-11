Shai Gilgeous-Alexander unhesitantly calls Taylor Swift his favorite artist: “She got some good music”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't shy about naming the music artist he enjoys listening to. The Canadian star loves listening to Taylor Swift, confirming he is a "Swiftie."

When SGA was asked about what kind of music he listens to, the Oklahoma City Thunder star said he was drawn to the music by Swift, unlike other stars in the NBA who mostly enjoy hip-hop and rap:

"I like Taylor Swift. She got some good music."

Gilgeous-Alexander talks briefly about his love for the artist in this tweet

He's one of the few NBA stars who has shown his love for the artist. A player who doesn't listen to the same type of music as everyone is Jimmy Butler. The Miami Heat star has been a huge country music fan since his high school days.

It's no surprise that Swift is a great artist; even the late Kobe Bryant's 20-year-old daughter, Natalia, was thrilled to be at Swift's concert.

It might not be long before the league reaches out to the 12-time Grammy award winner to perform during the All-Star Weekend.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't play well in Canada's exhibition game against Germany

2023 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Availability

One of the biggest news this week was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada lost to Germany during a tune-up game. Although it was just an exhibition game that didn't hurt their chances in the FIBA World Cup 2023, the young national squad needs to work on themselves.

During the game, SGA had an abysmal game shooting the basketball, going 2-11 in the field. The 6-foot-6 guard for the Thunder managed only eight points during their game. He also struggled to protect the ball, turning it over four times throughout their bout.

At halftime, Germany was leading against Canada by 16 points. Although they tried to make a comeback, the game had gone in Germany's favor. Luguentz Dort was the top performer for the Canadians, dropping 14 points and three steals in the game.

Even though this was an exhibition game, it showed that there were obvious shortcomings that needed to be addressed.

The young Canadian team doesn't have much international experience, unlike the Germans. Last year, the Germans had got a chance to strengthen their chemistry during the EuroBasket 2022. Dennis Schroder led his country to a third-place finish.

This way, players like Schroder, Daniel Theis, the Wagner brothers, and Isaac Bonga got to understand each other on the court. Maybe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the other players for the Canadian team need that time together.

