“Shaq had to overcome officials, because they didn’t know how to officiate Shaq” - Colin Cowherd on Shaquille O’Neal’s dominance, says there was no answer for him

At the peak of his illustrious NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal was known for his pure domination on the basketball court. O'Neal was a terrifying task for any defender. Listed at 7-foot-1, 325 pounds, O'Neal had the pure strength and athleticism to give opponents nightmares.

The NBA had never seen a player like O'Neal: a big man with such rare power and physicality. He changed the league as teams had to shift their defensive strategy just to try to stop the powerful big man. Fans watched in awe as O'Neal would posterize opponents around the basket with force.

To this day, O'Neal remains a marvel in NBA history, as he had the ability to swallow up defenders around the basket.

On "The Herd with Collin Cowherd," Cowherd said he would take O'Neal in his prime over Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Cowherd said O'Neal was so dominant that referees didn't know how to officiate the big man because he was such a force:

“Shaq had to overcome officials, because they didn’t know how to officiate Shaq.”

Shaquille O'Neal still remains one of the most dominant players ever

LA Lakers legends Shaquille O'Neal, right, and Kobe Bryant

Throughout the NBA's history, current and former players have marveled at the talent of the legendary big man. One of the game's best centers ever, Shaquille O'Neal had the ability to get fans to hold their breath every time he got the ball around the basket.

O'Neal would slowly back down opponents before exploding for a vicious slam dunk that sent the crowd into a frenzy. The superstar had his fair share of impressive accomplishments career as well. O'Neal won four championships and was named Finals MVP three times. He was also a 14-time All-NBA selection and made the All-Defensive team three-times.

O'Neal will continue to be known as one of the most remarkable centers to ever come through the NBA. During his time with the LA Lakers, O'Neal won three championships while averaging 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 57.5%.

O'Neal, who went to LSU, was the No. 1 pick of the 1992 draft by the Orlando Magic. He was an All-Star in his first season (as well as the Rookie of the Year). By his third season, he and Penny Hardaway led the expansion Magic to the 1995 NBA Finals. Orlando's first season was in 1989-90.

