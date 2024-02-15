“Shaq slowly turning into a Snoop Dogg”: Fans, Dwyane Wade & Ludacris reacts to Shaquille O’Neal's indirect jibe at Kanye West

Amid another episode of Shaquille O'Neal vs. rapper Kanye West, the 7-foot NBA legend took an indirect jibe at the rapper on Instagram. O'Neal posted a reel that featured an image that had nothing else in it but the text:

"They're not mad at you. They're mad it's you."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA Hall-of-Famer Dwyane Wade and rapper Ludacris react to O'Neal's cryptic post. Ludacris used the 'on target' emoji, while Wade had a "!!" remark.

Comments by fans, Dwyane Wade and Ludacris on Shaq's post

This comes after West threw shade on businessman Jamie Salter, who, according to him, didn't entertain his calls when needed, in an Instagram post, which is now deleted.

“Dov Charney is my brother and me and my wife’s business partner,” Ye wrote in all caps. “When Jamie Salter and everyone else wouldn’t take my calls, he let me sleep at his factory. Dov Charney, Jonah Hill, and Jon Rafman are three people who inspired my apology.”

Reacting to this, O'Neal, who is Salter's business partner and the second-largest individual stakeholder in Salter's company, allegedly called out Ye in the comments, which have now been deleted.

“Who cares stop bitchin and snitchin,” O'Neal wrote. “I kno u saw me at the Super Bowl i was waiting for u to say something smart. Man up. Nobody wanna see u cryin, man up lil boy.”

Not long after, Ye shared a lengthy post addressing Taylor Swift fans campaigning for Beyoncé to beat Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign on the Billboard Hot 100 on Wednesday. In that post, Ye took a moment to respond to Shaq in the caption:

"Oh and to Shaq I grew up looking up to you I would love to hang with you and Jamie sometime," he wrote in all caps. "Jaimie Salter is like a father figure to me."

Scroll to the end of this post's caption to view the callout.

Shaquille O'Neal's beef with Kanye West is not new

O'Neal and Ye had a similar altercation a few years ago, in 2022. The rapper tweeted about how Jaimie Salter was doing business with O'Neal and soccer legend David Beckham.

"Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter," Ye tweeted. "Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq I said ‘Jamie ... There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business ... Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights."

West has since deleted the post on his X account. However, the four-time NBA champion stood up for himself and his business partner after the comments made by the rapper.

"Believe me you don’t know me like that," O'Neal wrote. "Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye West 'I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you' take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother."

Expand Tweet

Both O'Neal and Ye continue to take shots at each other while their fans get a hold of some popcorn.