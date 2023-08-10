Shaquille O'Neal appears to bury hatchet with Dwight Howard as Lakers legend supports former DPOY's NBA 75 case

Over the years, Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard have had their issues off the court. However, the two star big men might be starting to turn a new leaf.

Despite have very similar journeys in the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard never had the best relationship. Both were drafted first overall by the Orlando Magic and went on to play for multiple teams. Another common stop between the two is the LA Lakers.

In a shocking turn of events, Shaq put something on his Instagram to praise Howard. It was a clip of Dwyane Wade talking with Shannon Sharpe about why the high-flying center should have made the NBA's 75th anniversary team. When the roster was first released, Howard was viewed as one of the biggest snubs.

As far as his case for making the 75th anniversay team, Howard's resume stacks up against most. He's averaged a double-double for his career, won a title, is an eight-time All-Star and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Shaquille O'Neal once called out Dwight Howard for championship celebration

One of the many time Shaquille O'Neal called out Dwight Howard was during the biggest accomplishment of his career. That being when he won a championship in 2020 as a member of the LA Lakers.

At that stage of his career, Howard was no longer the star center he was for most of the 2000's. He had multiple runs with teams that didn't end well and left him off an NBA roster for some time. Then, he had an opportunity to embrace a veteran role alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in LA.

Following their title win over the Miami Heat that year, Howard took to social media was an emotional and heartfelt post. Most enjoyed this, but not Shaq. He felt Howard was over celebrating for something he didn't have much of a role in.

"A lot of players on their instagram bragging like they was the reason they got the championship. I ain't gonna say no names. Sit yo a** down you didn't do nothing."

Howard was a common fixture in the Lakers' rotation that season, but primarily off the bench. During the 2020 finals, he averaged 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while playing roughly 12 minutes a game.

