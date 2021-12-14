Top 4 seasons where Shaquille O'Neal had the most blocks of his career

Shaquille O'Neal was a towering presence in the paint whenever he set foot on the floor. The Hall of Famer has been on three All-Defensive second teams throughout his career. Even when he went up against centers like Hakeem Olajuwon, Patrick Ewing and David Robinson, he was fearless and always made it harder for them to score.

Shaquille O'Neal has blocked 2,732 shots throughout his career, many of them in clutch situations. When he blocked a shot, Shaquille O'Neal did it with authority, making sure he delivered a message to the attacker. The next time someone entered the paint and saw Shaquille O'Neal there, passing it outside started to seem like the safer option. That being said, let’s look at Shaquille O’Neal’s top 4 seasons in terms of blocked shots.

#4 2000-01 with Los Angeles Lakers – 204 blocks

At age 28, in the 2000-01 season, Shaquille O'Neal was shooting an efficient 57.2% from the field. On the defensive end, he had five or more blocks in 14 regular-season games. Throughout the season, he blocked 204 shots and was named to the NBA All-Defensive second team. Shaquille O'Neal’s season-high in blocks was 7, against the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec 5th, 2000. In that game, he scored 27 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as well.

Shaquille O'Neal’s dominant performance on both ends of the floor helped the Los Angeles Lakers secure the second seed. They finished second in the Western Conference standings after logging a 56-26 record. Throughout the playoffs, the Lakers lost only one game, Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals. Shaquille O’Neal registered 17 blocks in those same NBA Finals and was named Finals MVP after the Lakers won the series in five games.

#3 1993-94 with Orlando Magic – 231 blocks

Shaquille O'Neal, in his second year in the league, looked like a seasoned professional who had been playing for many years. He led his team in scoring, rebounds and blocks with averages of 29.3, 13.2 and 2.9 respectively. With a 50-32 record, the Orlando Magic finished fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

On Nov 20th, 1993, Shaquille O'Neal had one of his best individual performances. In a two-point win against the New Jersey Nets, Shaquille O'Neal recorded a triple-double with blocks. He logged 24 points, 28 rebounds and 15 blocks in just 36 minutes. Unfortunately, the Magic were ousted by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs and their season came to an end.

