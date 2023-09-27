Shaquille O'Neal once created comically legendary image by lifting $108,000,000,000 worth Bill Gates in his arms

Shaquille O’Neal has been in plenty of iconic photos through the years. He also loves to go viral and often attempts pranks and jokes to trend on social media.

O’Neal is as great in front of the camera as he was on the hardwood. One of his most iconic photos came when he held Bill Gates in his arms for an iconic photograph.

O’Neal is a big dude at 7-feet tall, while Gates is much more average at 5-foot-10. The billionaire owner of Microsoft looks almost childlike in the comical photo. The two are solid business men, to say the least, and Gates may have a bigger fortune, but in the photo, O’Neal clearly dominates.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gates has a reported net worth of $108 billion, according to Forbes. O’Neal has done well for himself, too, with a net worth of $400 million according to CelebrityNetWorth. He made $286 million in NBA contracts during his career.

The two met in 1995 when O’Neal was in his 20s and Gates was close to 40. The Big Diesel was still playing for the Orlando Magic. Gates was already a tech legend and the richest man in the world with a net worth of $12.9 billion at the time, according to CNBC.

Business moguls Shaquille O’Neal and Bill Gates

Both Shaquille O’Neal and Bill Gates have many business ventures. They both have their hands in multiple companies, real estate properties, technology and venture capital investments.

O’Neal is one of the best sportspeople athletes in advertising. He has made close to $200 million in endorsements through his career and makes an estimated $60 million per year in sponsorships.

He has owned multiple retail stores, restaurants and businesses. He once owned car washes, gyms and fast-food restaurants. He owned multiple Five Guys, Auntie Anne’s and Papa Johns restaurants.

O’Neal also has a solid music career. He was a multi-platinum selling rapper in the 90’s. Shaq now headlines clubs and festivals as DJ Diesel in the electronic dance music scene.

Gates, of course, built his massive fortune mostly through Microsoft, the tech giant. He's currently the sixth richest person in the world at $108 billion, according to Forbes.

He has since sold the majority of his Microsoft stock shares. He also donates billions to charity yet is still one of the richest people on the planet. He has donated more than $36 billion to philanthropic efforts over the years.

Gates continues to add to his wealth through his Cascade Investments. He has shares in many companies, including John Deere and Berkshire Hathaway. He's also a leading investor in Four Seasons luxury resorts.

He's a leading venture capitalist in the tech industry. His firm Gates Ventures has billions invested in rising technology companies. Shaq also appeared at this year's TechCrunch and has invested in tech companies, including education tech apps.