Shaquille O'Neal drops 4-word wisdom while thanking Rick Ross

There's no denying the amount of work that Shaquille O'Neal had put in to accomplish the kind of basketball career that he had.

To this day, O'Neal continues to be celebrated for the legacy that he has made for himself. On Monday night, the "Big Diesel" received custom-made necklaces from Rick Ross and @jewelsbyak and thanked them with a four-word wisdom caption, "Work hard, treat yourself."

He showcased the three stunning necklaces that he received on his Instagram account. One necklace had the Superman logo, which is a reference to the time that the LA Lakers legend was referred to as the iconic superhero for his breathtaking presence on the court.

The second necklace had the MMG (Maybach Music Group) print on display, while the third necklace had the word "Diesel" printed in a huge font.

The Instagram post also featured an audio clip playing in the background. The audio consisted of motivational comments being uttered by rapper Busta Rhymes, with the beat used from the song "Pound Cake" by rapper Drake featuring Jay-Z. It was edited by @playcyhustle.

"I love draping myself though," Rhymes said. "I work hard. I work hard and nobody can argue with how hard I work. And I don't ask for no shortcuts. So when it's time for me to treat myself, Imma treat myself and Imma walk around here and Imma be proud of me."

The quality of the necklaces speaks for themselves, which is a testament to the kind of bond Shaquille O'Neal and Rick Ross have. Their friendship has involved music collaborations and even got to a point when the rapper almost signed to O'Neal's T.W.IsmM. record label, as per HotNewHipHop's Cole Blake. This was back when he was just starting out in the industry.

The jewelry and recognition are all part of the rewards that Shaquille O'Neal still receives today for his legendary career.

Shaquille O'Neal's necklace collection

Back in 2012, four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal collaborated with Zales for a jewelry collection that featured 36 pieces of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, as per Complex's James Harris. Here's a look at four necklaces from the collection.

Men's 10.5mm Cuban Curb Chain Necklace in Blue IP Stainless Steel

This Cuban Curb Chain Necklace has a mixture of a light blue color carved around the piece's stainless steel. It is priced at $129 on the Zales online store.

Men's Simulated Diamond Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver Praying Hands Necklace

This Diamond Yellow Gold Necklace has a stunning look. It consists of round white cubic zirconia stones with a praying hands symbol that tops off the whole look. It is priced at $348 at Walmart.

Men's Simulated Diamond Two Stone Stainless Steel Cross Pendant

This necklace piece has a stainless steel cross as its main design with round black zirconia stones. The jewelry is priced at $68 at Walmart.

Men's Simulated Diamond Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver Paw Necklace

Lastly, this piece also features white zirconia stones which are engraved on a gold-plated sterling silver paw design. This necklace is priced at $348 at Walmart.

The pieces alone showcase a side to Shaquille O'Neal as he is an individual who prefers to flaunt his jewelry while matching it with a fashionable outfit in public.