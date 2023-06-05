"KOBE #9 and me #10??? Hell to the nawwww" - Shaquille O'Neal expresses annoyance at NBA ranking list on social media

Shaquille O’Neal had some issues with the latest list of the top ten NBA players of all time.

Ranking the best players of all time is one of the most popular discussions in sports. Michael Jordan vs LeBron James is one of the most heated debates of all time in the NBA.

While filling out the All-Time starting five or the NBA’s top ten players of all time is not an easy task, a tweet went around giving it a shot.

This drew the eyes of one of the NBA’s all-time greats. Shaquille O’Neal did not like his placement or his former teammate’s placement on the list.

The list went as follows:

Michael Jordan LeBron James Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Bill Russell Magic Johnson Wilt Chamberlain Larry Bird Tim Duncan Kobe Bryant Shaquille O’Neal

“KOBE #9 and me #10??? Hell to the nawwww," Shaquille O'Neal tweeted.

Shaquille O’Neal's career resume

Shaquille O’Neal is considered one of the greatest centers of all time. He is often only surpassed by Adbul-Jabbar or Russell. Russell of course banks on his resume of 11 NBA titles, an all-time record. O’Neal had four and Bryant finished with five.

James, Jordan, and Abdul-Jabbar are the top three all-time in playoff scoring history. Bryant and O’Neal are fourth and fifth. O’Neal was a dominant force on multiple playoff runs and won three NBA Finals MVPs.

Shaquille O'Neal also won league MVP in 2000 and was a 15-time All-Star. He was named to All-NBA 14 times in his career and named All-Defensive Second Team three times. He also won Rookie of the Year.

O’Neal is also eighth all-time on the NBA scoring list. Bryant is even higher at fourth. O’Neal led the league in scoring in 1995 and 2000. He was also a member of the NBA’s top 50 and top 75 teams during their 50th and 75th-anniversary celebrations.

O’Neal and Bryant were one of the best playoff duos of all time. They led the Lakers to three straight NBA titles from 2000-02. O’Neal also paired with Dwyane Wade to take the Miami Heat to the 2006 title.

Shaquille O'Neal averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks in 1,207 regular-season games. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

