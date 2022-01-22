"Shaq's Family Style is coming soon!" - Shaquille O'Neal hypes his new upcoming cookbook featuring his 'world-famous inventions'

Shaquille O'Neal was perhaps the most dominant force in NBA history. Part of what made him an unstoppable force inside the paint was his raw physical statistics. At 7’2 and at least 325 pounds, the opposition would sometimes send the entire five-man roster to stop the giant with little success.

Even back in his legendary playing career, O'Neal and food were an unbeatable combination. It’s well-chronicled how much Shaq eats before and after games and has had the opportunity to travel around the world to literally taste the best gustatory delights.

Now retired and enjoying life, the hall-of-fame center is sharing 80 of some of the best recipes he has known with the rest of the world. Here’s Shaquille O'Neal on the soon-to-be-released Shaq’s Family Style cookbook:

“Shaq’s Family Style is coming soon! The recipes are inspired by a combination of things: mostly recipes I know I can make (as in, not very difficult), things from my childhood, things I love to eat, places I’ve been, people I love, and, of course, some of my world-famous inventions.”

Shaquille O'Neal regularly informs the Inside the NBA world-renowned celebrity crew of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson of what he had for dinner. And when basketball analysis gives way to food, Shaq’s never out of the conversation. It’s about time his fans and the basketball community enjoyed the same recipes the big man has been having for years.

Instead of the basketball court, Shaq Attack happens in the kitchen through this cookbook. Beginners and experts alike can have their fill of what attracts them the most. A few of the mouthwatering recipes include Sheet Pan BBQ Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Bake and Spicy Jambalaya with Andouille Meatballs.

Shaquille O'Neal’s world-famous humor and jovial manner shine through the book. It’s easy to read and allows a step-by-step process of bringing friends and family through fun and food.

Shaquille O'Neal takes a step back from NBA franchise ownership

Shaq gave up minority ownership of the Sacramento Kings to partner with WynnBet. [Photo: A Royal Pain]

Shaquille O'Neal’s direct involvement with an NBA team has been shelved for the foreseeable future. "Shaq Diesel" announced on social media several days ago that he is no longer a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings. He previously purchased stakes from the franchise in 2013.

O’Neal’s reason for relinquishing ownership was due to the NBA’s stringent league requirements. Back in August, he announced his partnership with WynnBet. The inherent conflict of interest made it mandatory for one of the most influential people in the world of basketball to remove himself from the franchise.

For now, he remains one of the most outspoken analysts on Inside the NBA and has ventured into some very interesting fields like his adorable cookbook.

