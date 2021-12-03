Listing Shaquille O Neal's top 5 endorsement deals

Inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, Shaquille O’Neal was a dominant center in the NBA and at Louisiana State University. He played for six franchises in 19 years with the league.

Under Phil Jackson with the LA Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal won his first NBA championship in 2000. The duo of O'Neal and Kobe Bryant went on to make that a three-peat of titles in the 2002 NBA Finals. A few seasons later, he won his fourth championship with the Miami Heat in 2005-06.

Apart from having an illustrious career on the court, Shaquille O’Neal is known for his business acumen. During his NBA career he earned $292 million in salary and more than $200 million in endorsements. O’Neal had, and still has, an appeal: He was, and remains, a witty show-stopper. Despite retiring after the 2010-11 season, he earns $60 million per year in endorsements, to this day.

Let’s now take a look at his top five active endorsement deals.

No. 5: Icy Hot

Shaquille O'Neal has an endorsement deal with Icy Hot from his playing days. Ever since, he has promoted and used their products.

O'Neal was once forced to leave an NBA game early because he used their blue pain relief gel "too high" while treating an injured leg.

City of Las Vegas @CityOfLasVegas Watch as two basketball courts at the Doolittle Complex are renovated.



The Shaq Courts at Doolittle were made possible via a donation of $200,000 from The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and long-time partner Icy Hot®.



A special dedication happens Saturday night.

In October 2021, Icy Hot teamed with O'Neal's foundation to donate $1 for each product sold up to $300,000. The funds will be used to build basketball courts in Las Vegas and Newark, N.J., later this year.

No. 4: Kellogg’s

Shaquille O’Neal tries to find endorsement deals in which he can make a difference in people’s lives. Kellogg’s is one such deal. In September this year, Kellogg’s announced they would team with Shaq to unveil a game-changing Mission Tiger, which would impact more than 60,000 middle schoolers.

Candy Hunting @CandyHunting



Kellogg's is teaming up with Shaquille O'Neal to release new Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs in April!

Proceeds from the new Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketball cereal will go towards improving sports facilities as well as equipment for kids in various locations. The program would start in the six cities where O’Neal played during his NBA career.

No. 3: Papa John’s

Announced in June 2019, Papa John’s International signed a three-year endorsement deal with O’Neal. The deal is said to pay him $4.1 million over three years and cover his expenses related to marketing and personal services. If both parties agree, there could be one-year extensions as well.

O’Neal has also invested in nine Papa John’s pizza restaurants in the Atlanta area through a joint venture that would give him 30% ownership of those restaurants. He is also part of the company’s executive board and serves as a brand ambassador.

No. 2: Epson Printers

O’Neal signed an endorsement deal with Epson Printers in July 2019. As a tech enthusiast and skilled investor, he felt this brand’s offerings make everyday tasks quick and easy. O'Neal is expected to promote Epson’s line of technology solutions for homes, businesses and education. The deal is said to pay him $8.25 million over three years.

SHAQ @SHAQ #Epson #JustFillAndChill Hey y'all – Got some great news. Me and Epson just teamed up. So forget everything you know about printers. We're taking things to the next level. Epson's dreamin' up some really cool tech, and I'm geeking out over this stuff. #ExceedYourVision

“Epson and Shaq Give Back” was an initiative launched by the team with the objective to ensure more schools gain access to technology tools they need. This was a collaboration with Communities in Schools, to provide a suite of technology products, including EcoTank printers.

No. 1: Carnival Cruise Line

In 2018, Shaquille O’Neal announced he had signed a deal with the Carnival Cruise Line which gave him the title of the company’s CFO. It was later revealed the CFO stood for Chief Fun Officer. The brand did this as they saw his larger-than-life personality in line with what they were trying to sell: a fun experience on their cruise.

Engaging in video content, paid social media and experiential activations is what is expected from O’Neal as part of this deal. Carnival Cruise Line recently named his mother as the godmother of their newest vessel.

