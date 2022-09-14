How many movies has Shaquille O’Neal featured in so far? Taking a closer look at NBA legend's Hollywood career

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal showcased tremendous talent during his 19-season career. His dominance and physicality gained him worldwide popularity. O’Neal became an instant fan favorite during his rookie season with the Orlando Magic. He subsequently cemented his status with the LA Lakers. His dominant play led the Lakers to three straight titles.

While Shaquille O’Neal rose to stardom in the NBA, he also started making in-roads in Hollywood. Although he acted in his first two movies when he was in Orlando, moving to Los Angeles helped him make more big-screen appearances. O’Neal has performed in 25 films, including three voice contributions.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Hollywood career

Shaquille O’Neal began his Hollywood career in 1993, at 21 years old, in a comedy film starring Chris Rock. O’Neal featured in a small segment of the movie as a cameo appearance.

While his first appearance did not leave much of an impression, he followed it up as the lead in 1994's "Blue Chips." Blue Chips was a sports drama film. O’Neal played himself alongside Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway and many other basketball players, including Larry Bird. In 1996, O’Neal would get a lead role again, playing a genie in the movie "Kazaam."

O’Neal showcased his ability to perform on the big screen and maintain strong performances in the NBA. Before becoming an NBA champion, O’Neal had featured in seven movies, including Spike Lee's "He Got Game."

Shaquille O’Neal discussed some of his early movies with Spice Adams. On “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Adams asked Shaq to start, bench, and cut between "Blue Chips," "Steel" (a superhero movie) and "Kazaam." Shaq decided to start "Blue Chips," bench "Steel" and cut "Kazaam." Adams’ reaction was hilarious:

“I’ll start Blue Chips, I cut Kazaam and I cut Steel."

O’Neal agreed to act in some movies he wouldn’t have in hindsight. However, his acting got better with time. Shaq’s personality helped him get multiple roles in Adam Sandler's films, including "Grown Ups 2," "Hubie Halloween" and most recently "Hustle" – the story of Juancho Hernangomez.

O’Neal has also made voice contributions in animated movies. His credits include "The Smurfs 2," "Show Dogs" and "The Lego Movie." It is safe to say that O’Neal has made his mark on Hollywood.

