“You forgot I played with Kobe? You forgot I played with D Wade?” – Shaquille O'Neal proclaims himself as a mentor who can navigate players toward greatness

During his time as a TV analyst, Shaquille O'Neal has gained a reputation for being tough on the current generation of players. On "Inside The NBA," he has never been scared to voice his thoughts on wanting more from a young star on the rise.

The two players that O'Neal has always been hard on over the years are Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. As a Hall of Fame center himself, he's constantly asked the 76ers big man to keep striving to reach his full potential. Meanwhile, he was extremely critical of Simmons' decision to sit out last year following his trade request.

Some might feel O'Neal crosses the line at times, but he doesn't see it that way. In fact, the LA Lakers legend views himself as a great mentor and motivator. During a recent episode of his "The Big Podcast," he defended his comments by stating that they are meant to be uplifting:

"Listen, for all you sensitive dummies out there. When I speak as I try a thousand percent not to be hypocritical, there's some messaging in my points.

"I've helped mentor. I can help you get to that next level. You forgot I played with Penny? You forgot I play with Kobe? You forgot I played with D Wade? Ask him about me."

Is Shaquille O'Neal right about his mentor and motivational skills?

Looking at Shaquille O'Neal's argument, a case could be made for and against him. While he did form great duos with Penny Hardaway and Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant might be an outlier. One of the most competitive players in history, it's likely Bryant didn't need much help from the former MVP big man to stay focused.

One reason why people might feel Shaq is being hurtful with his words is because they are on the outside looking in. As a former player, he knows the kind of things that need to be said to light fire under certain guys. So, instead of having personal conversations with them behind the scenes, he takes it to national television for the world to hear.

Given his easy-going and helpful nature, it's safe to assume that Shaq's comments don't come from a bad place. Former players constantly bring up that the NBA is a brotherhood no matter what era one played in. Shaq pushes certain players because of his love for the game and wants to see the league continue to grow.

