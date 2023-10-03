Shaquille O'Neal once romanticized his greatest Lakers moment with Bear Grylls in the most wholesome fashion - "Ready to dream with me?"

NBA legend talked to British adventurer Bear Grylls about the proudest sporting moment, of all the iconic moments, when looking back on his 20-year career.

"You ready to dream with me? Close your eyes," O'Neal said. "You're inside the Staples Center. The Lakers were down the whole fourth quarter by 16. If they lose this game, they will not go to the (NBA) Finals. Kobe (Bryant) has the ball at the top of the key. He crosses Scottie Pippen up. He goes to the lane.

"What is this? Is this a shot? No, it's a lob. The lob is too high. Oh my God, Shaq comes out of nowhere, throws it down. He's running down the court like this. A lot of people was asking me what was I pointing at. Before I left, my son was two years old. He said, 'Daddy, I want you to win.'"

Shaquille O'Neal's iconic lob dunk in Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference finals

In a pivotal Game 7 against the Portland Trail Blazers, the LA Lakers crawled their way back from a 14-point deficit. In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, the Lakers had possession while holding on to a four-point lead.

In perhaps, one of the most incredible basketball sequences in NBA history, Kobe Bryant crossed over Scottie Pippen and lobbed the ball up for the hammer finish from Shaquille O'Neal. The Lakers were then up by six with the Trail Blazers calling for timeout.

Shaquille O'Neal and the LA Lakers secured the 89-84 Game 7 victory. O'Neal finished with 18 points (5-of-9 shooting), nine rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant had 25 points (9-of-19 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range), 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Additionally, the Lakers went on to win the NBA championship that year against the Indiana Pacers in six games.