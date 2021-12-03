Shaquille O'Neal's 5 best seasons in the NBA based on player efficiency rating

Shaquille O'Neal entered the league in the 1992 NBA Draft, playing with a fearless attitude right off the bat.

With his size and strength, he dominated the paint, scoring efficiently and grabbing many rebounds. In his first season in the NBA, he averaged 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game. He staked his claim as the best in the 1992 Draft class, winning the 1991-92 Rookie of the Year title.

Shaquille O'Neal has always contributed in all areas of the game, maintaining a high player efficiency rating. In his trophy-laden career, the four-time NBA champion has averaged a player efficiency rating of 26.4. On that note, here's a look at his five best seasons in terms of PER.

#5 2002-03 – 29.5

Going into the 2002-03 season, Shaquille O'Neal boasted three NBA Championships with the LA Lakers.

However, an injury to his toe sidelined him for the first twelve games. The Lakers were 3-9 without him. O'Neal returned, averaging 27.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks throughout the regular season.

The LA Lakers eventually finished fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 50-32 win-loss record. Shaquille O'Neal's player efficiency rating stood at 29.5 for the season.

O'Neal averaged a double double in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 28.7 points and 15.3 rebounds. The LA Lakers progressed in six games to face the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Spurs' trio of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker took care of business, winning the series 4-2. That brought a tame end to the LA Lakers' run of championships.

#4 2001-02 – 29.7

The 2001-02 season was one where Shaquille O'Neal and the LA Lakers successfully completed a three-peat.

During the regular season, Shaq continued to face problems with his big toe, but battled on. He averaged 27.2 points and 10.7 rebounds through 67 games. Shaquille O'Neal was efficient, shooting a league-high 57.9% from the field. He tallied a player efficiency rating of 29.7 for the season.

After finishing third in the Western Conference standings, the Lakers swept the Portland Trail Blazers 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

They beat the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the next round to face the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference Finals. In a tough battle, Shaquille O'Neal and the Lakers came out on top in seven games.

Shaquille O'Neal has always stepped up in the NBA Finals, and it was no different this year too. The LA Lakers swept the New Jersey Nets 4-0, riding on O'Neal's averages of 36.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. He was named the Finals MVP for a third consecutive year.

