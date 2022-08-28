Who is Shaquille O’Neal’s adoptive father, Phillip A. Harrison? Taking a closer look at the figure who brought up the NBA legend

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant players during his era. He finished his career averaging 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over 1,207 games. O’Neal was an efficient player, shooting 58.2% from the field throughout his career. O’Neal thanked his stepfather for his success when making the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team.

“I'd like to thank Sgt. Phillip Arthur Harrison. He's the guy who told me that one day, I would be here.”

Who was Shaquille O’Neal’s adoptive father?

Shaquille O’Neal could not grow up around his biological father as he was sentenced to prison for drug possession. Instead, O’Neal was raised by a retired US Army sergeant, Phillip Harrison, whom his mother Lucille O’Neal later married.

Phillip Harrison was Jamaican, born in 1947 and grew up leading a disciplinarian life. Being raised that way explains why he used a similar approach in raising Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal spent some time in Germany as a kid after moving there with his new family.

Philip Harrison played a prominent role in the upbringing of Shaquille O’Neal and even coached his youth basketball teams. Harrison envisioned a style of play for O’Neal, which utilized his gifts as a big man. He brought O’Neal’s focus back every time he swayed.

“He takes me to Madison Square Garden, and [I see] Dr. J go baseline and throw it down and the crowd goes crazy. I looked at him and said, 'Sir, this is what I want to be when I grow up.' His exact words were, 'If you listen to me, I'll make you one of the most dominant big men ever.’” O’Neal said in a speech.

O’Neal’s stepfather reportedly played basketball in his younger days, including playing against Shaq's biological father, Joseph Toney, in high school. Because of Toney’s issues with drugs and leaving his family behind, Harrison watched Shaq’s growth closely, ensuring he would not stray. According to reports, there was a time when Toney sighted O’Neal at a high school game and tried to meet him, but Harrison forbade it.

Phillip Harrison succumbed to a series of health issues at 66, passing away in 2013. Shaquille O’Neal was troubled upon receiving the news. He reportedly attempted a six-hour drive from Atlanta to Florida instantly. However, he could not drive, and a friend sent him a private jet a few hours later.

