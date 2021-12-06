Top 3 playoffs series where Shaquille O'Neil averaged more than 15 rebounds

Unarguably the most dominant player in the history of the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal has been wreaking havoc since his debut in 1992. Since being drafted by the Orlando Magic as the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, Shaquille O'Neal has gone onto break more backboards than one can count.

The four-time champion and three-time Finals MVP, Shaquille O'Neal, had resounding success over the course of his NBA career after playing for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, and taking the court alongside the likes of Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and many others.

Being 7'1, Shaquille O'Neal was known for his offensive prowess and his ability to collect boards. Shaq has also been credited with producing some of the most ridiculous stat lines in the history of the game. With that said, here we look at the top 3 playoffs series where Shaquille O'Neal averaged more than 15 rebounds.

#3. vs Indiana Pacers - 16.7

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by Shaquille O'Neal, went up against the Indiana Pacers in the 2000 NBA Finals. The Lakers were heavy favorites coming into the series and that is exactly how things panned out as the Shaq-led team wrapped up the series in six games.

Shaquille O'Neal averaged 38 points and 16.7 rebounds in that six-game series against the Pacers, en route to winning the Finals MVP. Shaq's best game of the series came in a Game 2 win where the big man had 40 points and 24 rebounds while shooting better than 61% from the field and 19 of the 24 rebounds he collected were on the defensive side of the floor.

#2. vs Sacramento Kings - 17.3 rebounds

Going into the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals against the Sacramento Kings, all eyes and expectations were on Shaquille O'Neal and the Lakers to repeat as champions. They duly delivered. En route to winning the championship, the Lakers swept the Kings in the semifinals.

StatMuse @statmuse 🗓 This Day in Stats, 1993: @SHAQ blocks 15 shots vs. the Nets, tied for most in a game since 1984-85 (all-time mark is 17 by Elmore Smith). 🗓 This Day in Stats, 1993: @SHAQ blocks 15 shots vs. the Nets, tied for most in a game since 1984-85 (all-time mark is 17 by Elmore Smith). https://t.co/v5aAw1JOPc

Led by Shaq's 33.3 points, and 17.3 rebounds while shooting higher than 59% from the field, the Lakers absolutely railroaded Sacramento. Shaq's best performance of the series came in Game 1 where the center had 44 points and 21 rebounds while shooting better than 53% from the field as the Lakers won the game 108-105.

#1. vs Sacramento Kings - 17.4 rebounds

Shaquille O'Neal just loved playing against the Sacramento Kings. During the 2001 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers went up against the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference First Round. The series went to five games as the Lakers won 3-2 thanks to the exploits of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Shaq's best performance of the series, once again, came in the series opener as the big man dropped 46 points and collected 17 rebounds while shooting better than 63% from the field. Out of the 17 rebounds, 7 of them were on the offensive glass as he laid down the marker for the series. The Lakers ended up winning the championship as Shaquille O'Neal was finally an NBA champion and the Finals MVP.

