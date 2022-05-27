“You take a big rock and hit that horse right in his a**” - Shaquille O'Neal says he told one of his boys to throw rocks when Charles Barkley arrived on a horse

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have been rivals while working together on "Inside the NBA." However, Shaq's most recent actions during the Western Conference finals were of a more physical variety.

Sir Charles and Shaq have taken their rivalry to another level in the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Warriors fans also added to the moment.

One of the funniest moments of the Western Conference finals has been Charles Barkley riding on a horse in support of the Dallas Mavericks.

While the moment was fun for Barkley and hilarious for everyone else, Shaquille O'Neal had a hidden agenda during the entrance. During a recent episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," O'Neal revealed his plans during Barkley's entry, stating:

"I had snipers in the crowd. I told one of my boys, when the horse walks by, I want you to hit him so hard with the rock. Make the horse start bucking. He couldn't do it.

"I said, hey, as soon as Chuck passes, you take a big rock and hit that horse right in his a**. I want to see him start bucking. If there was no people around, I would have made sure he did it."

Throwing rocks at Charles Barkley is undoubtedly an increase in the violence in the playful rivalry between Barkley and Shaq. However, it does fit with how this series has gone so far between the two.

Still, Shaquille O'Neal managed to get other people doing his "dirty work" during the Western Conference finals. His boys handled the rocking throwing and the Golden State Warriors fans controlled the verbal bashing.

The Golden State Warriors fans have helped Shaquille O'Neal in his battle with Charles Barkley

Shaq has been going after Barkley physically and verbally during the Western Conference finals.

Trying to peg Charles Barkley with rocks was the most recent incident between the two Hall of Famers. O'Neal has been going at Barkley throughout the Western Conference finals with the help of the Golden State Warriors fans.

KNBR @KNBR



@NBAonTNT

Warriors fans chanting “Barkley sucks” while Shaq eggs them on Warriors fans chanting “Barkley sucks” while Shaq eggs them on 😂🎥 @NBAonTNT https://t.co/3IoRmqV9hS

Between egging on his boys to hit Barkley with rocks and egging on the Warriors fans to chant "Barkley sucks," Shaquille O'Neal has undoubtedly created some memorable moments during the playoff series.

Still, their interactions have been critical to "Inside the NBA" becoming the must-watch show that many people view it as.

Kevin Hart @KevinHart4real @TurnerSportsEJ I want to go on record and say that @TheJetOnTNT @SHAQ & Charles Barkley ARE THE FUNNIEST THING ON TV…you guys deserve every Emmy & every other award in ur category….love u guys!!!! Keep shining fellas!!!!! I want to go on record and say that @TheJetOnTNT @TurnerSportsEJ @SHAQ & Charles Barkley ARE THE FUNNIEST THING ON TV…you guys deserve every Emmy & every other award in ur category….love u guys!!!! Keep shining fellas!!!!!

Kevin Hart is one of the top comedians in the world today, so his endorsement of the antics of the entire cast is a sign that they are doing something right.

While Charles Barkley likely does not want to get hit by rocks or fans, it adds to the spectacle that he and Shaquille O'Neal create.

LIVE POLL Q. Did Shaquille O'Neal go to far? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson