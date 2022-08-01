How many times was Bill Russell married? Shedding more light on the personal aspect of the late Boston Celtics great's life

Bill Russell is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, and his recent passing at 88 is cause for the mourning. His tragic passing allows people to celebrate and reflect on his life.

While the Boston Celtics legend had a Hall of Fame NBA career, his life was full of memorable moments. During his eighty-eight years on planet Earth, Russell lived a life that many people could only dream of living.

One area where Russell's life was complicated was his romantic life, which led to personal turmoil. Each of Russell's marriages would shape different eras of his life.

How many times was Bill Russell married?

Russell attends the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony with his final wife.

Over his eighty-eight years, Russell would marry four times with four different women. While his romantic history is not on the level of a Wilt Chamberlain, his marriages were more than most people.

Russell's marriages were noteworthy for the two-time Hall of Famer. With each one being unique, it is worth briefly discussing them.

Bill Russell's first wife: Rose Swisher Russell

Rose Swisher Russell was the Boston Celtics legend's first wife, and the two were married throughout his NBA career. Their marriage would also be Russell's longest marriage, lasting from 1956 to 1973.

🇺🇸BADOCS History & Culture 🇺🇸 @badocsculture Arguably the greatest player of all time, Bill Russell is a 2x NCAA champ, 11x NBA champ, and 5x NBA MVP. In 1956 he married his college sweetheart Rose Swisher. They had 3 kids together before their divorce in 1973. Arguably the greatest player of all time, Bill Russell is a 2x NCAA champ, 11x NBA champ, and 5x NBA MVP. In 1956 he married his college sweetheart Rose Swisher. They had 3 kids together before their divorce in 1973. https://t.co/hxOmXIG3zI

Despite the length of their marriage, things would eventually fall apart between the Hall of Famer and Rose Swisher. They would divorce, with Russell paying Swisher to care for herself and their children.

Bill Russell's second wife: Dorothy Anstett Russell

After his divorce from Rose Swisher, Russell focused on his coaching career with the Seattle Supersonics. A few years after his divorce, Russell would remarry. This time he married Miss USA winner Dorothy Anstett.

🇺🇸BADOCS History & Culture 🇺🇸 @badocsculture In 1977, Bill Russell married his 2nd wife, Dorothy Anstett, who had won the Miss USA beauty pageant in 1968. Their union would be short lived as they divorced in 1980. In 1977, Bill Russell married his 2nd wife, Dorothy Anstett, who had won the Miss USA beauty pageant in 1968. Their union would be short lived as they divorced in 1980. https://t.co/i3dS6hU4Mu

Their marriage would be Russell's shortest. The couple divorced in just three years. After his second divorce in seven years, Russell took some time to live an unmarried life.

Bill Russell's third wife: Marylin Nault Russell

Russell's third marriage was to jewelry salesperson Marylin Nault, but their marriage would end in tragedy. Marylin Nault Russell would pass away from cancer after almost nine years together, but a special moment happened beforehand.

ESPN @espn



This story is beautiful (via David Stern called Bill Russell's dying wife to tell her he was naming the Finals MVP after Bill.This story is beautiful(via @NBA David Stern called Bill Russell's dying wife to tell her he was naming the Finals MVP after Bill.This story is beautiful ❤️ (via @NBA) https://t.co/BAaCmoBcS2

While the NBA has had controversies about its treatment of players, the league tried to do right by Russell at that moment. After his third wife's tragic passing, Russell would contribute to fighting and curing cancer.

Bill Russell's fourth wife: Jeannine Fiorito Russell

Russell would marry one last time before his death. His fourth and final marriage was to former professional golfer Jeannine Fiorito. Jeannine Russell would be at the Boston Celtics legend's side when he passed away.

Before his passing, Russell was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame for the second time. During his acceptance speech, he thanked his wife along with other crucial figures in his life.

NBA @NBA Bill Russell thanks Red Auerbach, David Stern, Kobe Bryant and his wife Jeannine as he becomes the fifth Hall of Famer to be inducted as both a player and a coach. Bill Russell thanks Red Auerbach, David Stern, Kobe Bryant and his wife Jeannine as he becomes the fifth Hall of Famer to be inducted as both a player and a coach. https://t.co/1UY21uutei

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the family and friends of Bill Russell. May they be comforted during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

