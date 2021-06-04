Should Damian Lillard leave the Portland Trail Blazers? Here are 5 teams who can sign him in the offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers were eliminated from the 2021 NBA playoffs first round by the Denver Nuggets, and Damian Lillard has expressed his disappointment.

It was a closely contested series, but the Denver Nuggets sent the Trail Blazers packing after six games. Damian Lillard leads the 2021 NBA playoffs in scoring, but his efforts alone were not enough to help his team advance to the next round.

Following the exit, Lillard took to Instagram to make a controversial post concerning his future with the Trail Blazers. Although the guard has previously stated that he will not be selling himself for a championship, he wants to be in a team that can compete for one.

Damian Lillard reportedly agreed to a four year $176,265,466 contract extension till 2025. However, the guard will likely consider a move away from the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason.

Five teams that could sign Damian Lillard in the 2021 offseason

If Damian Lillard intends to compete for the championship, there are a few teams that he can achieve that with. Perhaps this will mark the beginning of the creation of another NBA superteam. That said, here are five teams that can sign the 30-year-old in the 2021 offseason.

#1 LA Lakers

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Anthony Davis #3

Damian Lillard has played for the Portland Trail Blazers in his eight years as an NBA player. If a move happens, the LA Lakers will be his most likely choice.

Although the LA Lakers' tradeable assets outside LeBron James and Anthony Davis are not promising, this is the most likely destination for Damian Lillard. He is the perfect scoring guard to partner with AD and LeBron to replace Dennis Schroder.

Although Schroder carried the Lakers in the absence of James and AD during the regular season, he is not as prolific as Damian Lillard.

The LA Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs because every other player outside James and AD was not productive. With Damian Lillard, that could change.

#2 Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates with Pat Connaughton #24

The Milwaukee Bucks look solid on the backcourt with Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo. However, the introduction of Damian Lillard to the team will give the Bucks more ways to get on the scoresheet.

Defending against a team with Lillard, Middleton, and Giannis will be one of the most difficult tasks in the NBA, as they can hurt you from any area of the court.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. However, they have failed to go past the Eastern Conference Finals since 1974. The addition of Damian Lillard will undoubtedly make the team more competitive and increase their chances of winning the championship.

#3 Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Trade with the Philadelphia 76ers is one of the most likely that could fall through. The Philadelphia 76ers offered up Ben Simmons on their pitch to get James Harden earlier in the year before the Brooklyn Nets sealed a deal. The same could be done to facilitate a trade for Damian Lillard.

Lillard's partnership with Joel Embiid will create a formidable team that can contest for titles. The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, will make do with a pairing of Ben Simmons and CJ McCollum on the backcourt.

The Philadelphia 76ers are still in the race to win a championship but Simmons has not been a major contributor in that regard, as he is the fourth-highest scorer on the team.

#4 Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell #45 and Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz defending Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Damian Lillard has in the past stated his interest in Utah jazz if he leaves the Trail Blazers. His partnership with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will form one of the league's most powerful trios.

If blazers said they didn't want me... Utah Jazz or Lakers https://t.co/jep3V9qRsS — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 14, 2017

The NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson, could be offered in a trade pitch to the Trail Blazers. Both players have been phenomenal in the team's run so far. But Damian Lillard's productivity is unmatched.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in five games and will face either the Dallas Mavericks or the LA Clippers in the conference semifinals.

#5 Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets is double teamed by Robert Williams III and Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics is a storied franchise in NBA playoffs history but have not won an NBA championship in thirteen years. Their first-round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets ended in a 4-1 loss despite Jayson Tatum's effort.

Danny Ainge has been against giving up real assets for a star player, but things could change with Brad Stevens at the helm. Pairing Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum could turn around the identity of the Celtics franchise in recent years.

The Celtics also have tradeable assets to offer the Portland Trail Blazers. Players like Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Robert Williams are all assets that could be used to see this trade through.

