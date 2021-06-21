Should the Philadelphia 76ers trade Ben Simmons in the 2021 NBA offseason?

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is drawing considerable criticism for his poor performance in the Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons was expected to step up in Game 7 of the matchup with the 76ers' season on the line but finished the match with just 5 points.

Following a horror show in the series, there is huge speculation around Ben Simmons' future with the Philadelphia 76ers, as analysts and fans expect the franchise to part ways with the point guard.

Has Ben Simmons' time at Philadelphia 76ers come to an end?

The Philadelphia 76ers drafted Ben Simmons first overall in the 2016 NBA draft, impressed by his one-and-done year with the LSU Tigers. After sitting out the 16-17 season due to a foot injury, Simmons announced himself on the big stage, winning the NBA Rookie of the Year accolade in 2018.

Simmons made the NBA All-Star team for three consecutive years then, apart from being elected for the 2019-20 All-NBA team and racking up two All-NBA Defensive team selections. A 6'11 point guard adept at playmaking and defense, Simmons was viewed as the cornerstone of the Philadelphia 76ers along with Joel Embiid.

But Ben Simmons has struggled to deliver on the biggest stage, failing in two of the three playoff campaigns he has been a part of. Simmons' inability to make plays in the half-court and handle the ball in crunch time was one of the reasons why the 76ers lost to the Raptors in 2019. Then head coach Brett Brown had to rely on Jimmy Butler to organize the offense, as Simmons was unable to make an impact as the team's starting point guard.

Lowest FT% in a single playoffs in NBA history (min 70 attempts):



34.2 — Ben Simmons in 2021

37.4 — Shaquille O’Neal in 2006

38.0 — Wilt Chamberlain in 1968



Elite company. pic.twitter.com/s14R8cCSKm — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 21, 2021

Against the Atlanta Hawks there was a completely different problem. The Atlanta Hawks took advantage of Ben Simmons' ability to shoot throughout the series, not hesitating to foul him in the restricted area. Simmons' poor free-throw shooting ensured he was unable to punish the Hawks.

The Australian guard shot just 34% from the charity stripe in these playoffs, registering the lowest free throw percentage in playoff history. Simmons was also guilty of not attempting a single shot in the fourth quarter throughout the series. On top of that, he was part of a head-scratching highlight reel where he passed up an open dunk.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a generational talent in Joel Embiid, who has dominated the league in the last few seasons. They have some extremely talented role players and peripheral talent, with the likes of Seth Curry and Tobias Harris. The 76ers also possess young talent in the form of Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey, essentially ensuring they have almost the complete recipe to be a championship winner.

However, Ben Simmons' repeated struggles in the postseason and his limited skill-set begs the question if the Philadelphia 76ers should continue to trust him. Simmons has failed to develop into a reliable jumper since his debut season, and even his playmaking has proved to be average at crucial moments. Scoring is an integral component of any NBA star's game, and Simmons has been unable to excel in that regard.

Ben Simmons is 0-0 FG in the 4th quarter of the last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/R6PcUkCqIR — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 21, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers view themselves as contenders, and it has become clear that Ben Simmons is currently not fit to be a starting point guard on a title-challenging team. The Philadelphia-based franchise will now turn its attention to the off-season, and if they want to challenge the best teams during the business end of the season, Ben Simmons should not return to the fold.

