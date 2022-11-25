On Thursday (Thanksgiving Day), on FS1’s “Undisputed”, co-host Skip Bayless made a comparison between Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Bayless stated that Parsons is more valuable to his team than Luka Doncic is to the Mavericks.

"By superstar, Top 5 standards, Luka is a poor outside shooter. That's a bigger hole in his game than Micah has," Skip Bayless said.

Both players have the potential to be generational talents in their respective sports, but there is no comparison to be made. If Luka were to be out for a significant period of time, the Mavericks would be in danger of missing the playoffs. On the other hand, Parsons could miss a significant amount of time, and the Cowboys would still be a good football team. Micah Parsons doesn’t even play the most important position on his team.

In Doncic’s previous four full seasons, the Mavericks have made the playoffs in all but one season, which was his rookie year. Since then, Doncic has become a three-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA selection. Luka Doncic was the best player on the team that made it to the Western Conference Finals last season.

As for Bayless’ comments about Doncic’s outside shooting, yes, Luka could be a better 3-point shooter. But that hasn’t caused him to not be a prolific scorer. His career 3-point shooting percentage is 33.5%.

In comparison, Michael Jordan shot 32.7% from outside for his career. Another star that he is compared to is LeBron James, whose career three-point percentage is 34.5%.

This just appears to be a case where Skip Bayless might be way off.

Does Luka Doncic have a shot at the MVP award?

For the past couple of seasons, Luka Doncic has had his name floated around in MVP discussions. Could this be the year that he gets the coveted award? Last season, Doncic finished in fifth place for the award.

He is back and averaging a career-high 34.0 points per game, which has him in first place in the race for the scoring title. He is also averaging 9.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game, of which he leads his team in both categories.

The Mavericks are currently 9-8, and that will have to improve. If the team finishes in the top five of the Western Conference and Luka can keep up his stats up, he will have a good shot at the award.

