Skip Bayless says Michael Jordan would figure way to beat LeBron James one-on-one just on "sheer killer will": “I don’t think LeBron has it, Michael just spits it”

Come rain, come sunshine, TV personality Skip Bayless will always pick Michael Jordan as the GOAT over LeBron James, and there is no convincing him otherwise.

To many, Bayless' feelings towards James are seen as hate more than anything else. But the sports analyst is just very passionate about Jordan and is not scared to show it.

Bayless has ripped James apart since the All-Star weekend, first calling him the biggest diva in sports history. He believes Jordan upstaged LBJ in his de facto hometown of Cleveland. On Friday's episode of "The Skip Bayless Show," he talked about how he thinks MJ would win a one-on-one against LeBron even though he is approaching 60.

"Michael Jordan looked great. Looked like, to my eyes, he can still play even though he turned 59 years of age on February 17th."

Bayless talked about how Jordan was ready to play Magic Johnson one-on-one after Magic joked about MJ being old. Given how that played out, he believes Jordan could have figured out a way to beat LeBron one-on-one.

"I still believe, if LeBron had dared to approach Michael after the game, kid him about being old, I believe Michael will say, 'OK, how about you and I, let's go out there once the arena has emptied. Let's go. You and I. One-on-one. Right here, right now.

"Could Michael hold up? Going on 60 against LeBron at 37? LeBron's showing his age. He can't carry a team anymore. My head says no. Michael couldn't hold up against LeBron in a one-on-one right now."

After boldly stating that Michael would '"destroy" LeBron if both are in their primes, he continued:

"I still believe that Michael Jeffrey Jordan, would even now, figure a way to beat LeBron just on sheer killer will. I don't think LeBron has it. Michael just spits it."

While fans would pay top dollar for such an event, the only time they'll see a one-on-one game between the two will be if Bleacher Report's "The Portal" releases an episode featuring both.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are two of the greatest to ever play the game

Enter caption Enter caption Michael Jordan (right) and LeBron James hug after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

LeBron James and Michael Jorday have always been pitted against each other at every turn. It is almost as if people are lost on the idea of appreciating two great players and leaving it at that.

NBA @NBA



Greatness. Michael Jordan and LeBron James share a special moment at the #NBA75 Ceremony.Greatness. Michael Jordan and LeBron James share a special moment at the #NBA75 Ceremony.Greatness. https://t.co/wrRYwtGYzy

LeBron is chasing his fifth championship in his 19th year with the LA Lakers. While his team has struggled, the four-time NBA champ is having an outstanding season.

Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA Finals and won six titles. The Bulls legend finally retired in 2003 but is in search of his first ring with the Charlotte Hornets as an executive.

ornets as an executive.

ornets as an executive.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein