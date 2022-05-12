“A bunch of front running showboaters, hot doggers” - Skip Bayless says he’s tired of Steph Curry and former DPOY winner’s antics vs the Grizzlies

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are showcasing their best against the Memphis Grizzlies, but Skip Bayless is tired of the antics of Curry and Draymond Green.

Golden State is the only team in the playoffs with a two-game lead in their series, as they are up 3-1 on the Memphis Grizzlies going into Game 5.

They have looked like the most dominant team in the playoffs so far. Their level of play has Draymond Green believing that they're a championship caliber team.

With Curry, Green, and the rest of the Warriors playing well, the team has also been over the top with their reactions during the series.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Draymond Green upset with Steph Curry at the end of the half. Curry danced with the ball up top and it ends up drawing Draymond into a second illegal screen. Threw a seat cushion and went to locker room as Ja Morant hit halfcourter. Eleventh Memphis 3, but Warriors still up 7. Draymond Green upset with Steph Curry at the end of the half. Curry danced with the ball up top and it ends up drawing Draymond into a second illegal screen. Threw a seat cushion and went to locker room as Ja Morant hit halfcourter. Eleventh Memphis 3, but Warriors still up 7.

Green has been especially responsible for some ridiculous actions that cost him and his team during the series.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Warriors star Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for his middle finger gestures to fans in Memphis on Tuesday night. Warriors star Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for his middle finger gestures to fans in Memphis on Tuesday night.

The conduct of the Golden State Warriors against the Memphis Grizzlies has Skip Bayless tired of the team and its players. Bayless said:

"The truth is, I'm getting sick and tired of Draymond and Steph's antics on the court. A bunch of front-running, show boaters, hot doggers. We've got this. They've been down and out because of injuries for a couple of years. Their back and their chest-beating."

Golden State has certainly been playing elite basketball over the past few weeks, but the team has been one of the most vocal during the playoffs. Skip Bayless further criticized the Warriors and their players during the series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"If the Warriors are so comfortable playing against the Baby Grizz, then why'd they almost lose Game 1 and get their butts kicked in Game 2?" — Draymond on GSW's performance vs Grizz: "This is championship level basketball""If the Warriors are so comfortable playing against the Baby Grizz, then why'd they almost lose Game 1 and get their butts kicked in Game 2?" — @RealSkipBayless Draymond on GSW's performance vs Grizz: "This is championship level basketball""If the Warriors are so comfortable playing against the Baby Grizz, then why'd they almost lose Game 1 and get their butts kicked in Game 2?" — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/5q323cyVhP

While Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the Golden State Warriors have the most significant series lead in the playoffs, the series itself has not been a blowout. Two games in the series could have gone either way, and the series could easily have been 3-1 the other way.

Still, Green does have a point that Steph Curry and the rest of his teammates are playing championship-level basketball.

Draymond Green's comments about Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors' performance against the Grizzlies led to Skip Bayless' response

Draymond Green's comments on his podcast led to Skip Bayless' response.

Draymond Green has been one of the most vocal players in the NBA for years, but he has become even more outspoken since starting his podcast.

Green's recent comments during his podcast led to Skip Bayless criticizing the former DPOY and his teammate Steph Curry for their behavior against the Grizzlies. Green said:

"This is the Golden State Warriors. This is championship level basketball. This is how we do it and it was it was beautiful to see. We went on to score 142 points and win the game."

Steph Curry and the Warriors are scoring against Memphis without its best player, but it will be interesting to see if the team continues to showboat throughout the rest of the playoffs.

