“I’m like this motherf****r is different, and then his first championship came through us” - Snoop Dogg praises Michael Jordan, says Magic Johnson is number 1 for him

As one of the most prominent LA Lakers fans, Snoop Dogg loves legends like Magic Johnson. However, the rapper recently praised Michael Jordan for his greatness and beating the Lakers for his first NBA championship.

Despite never meeting the NBA Hall of Famer, Snoop Dogg had plenty of love for Michael Jordan. He even praised Jordan for leading the Chicago Bulls past the LA Lakers to win the 1991 NBA Finals.

Snoop Dogg spoke about his love for Michael Jordan during a recent appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast. He fell in love with Jordan's game during his college years, stating:

"I mean, he was everything. I watched him at North Carolina as a freshman do his thing and beat Georgetown. I was a Georgetown fan back then. Dawg pound, Georgetown Hoyas. He hit my team, so I had to fall in love with him because he hit my team. You know what I'm saying?"

After falling in love with Jordan's game at the college level, the legendary rapper followed Jordan into the pros. Jordan would beat another one of Dogg's teams, to which he said:

"I seen him do his thing with the Bulls and he hit 63 on Bird, broke his ankle, and came back; I'm like this motherf****r is different, and then his first championship came through us.

"He had to beat the Lakers, so just think about what I just told you. He hit the Georgetown Hoyas, which was my team. He hit the Lakers, which is my team, so it's respect, you know."

Snoop Dogg gained respect for Michael Jordan because of all the legendary feats that Jordan has achieved. While he gained plenty of respect for Jordan due to the legend's fight, Snoop still holds someone else in higher regard.

Snoop Dogg on why he gained respect for Michael Jordan despite loving Magic Johnson more.

As an LA native, Snoop holds the LA Lakers in high regard but has plenty of love for Jordan.

During Snoop's podcast appearance, he also spoke about why Jordan's big moments made him a fan, despite his love for the LA Lakers. He said:

"If you box somebody, you may talk s**t about them, and then once y'all finish boxing you like this motherf****r can really fight.

"Y'all end up hugging and shaking like you know what, you're a bad motherf****r, I respect you Dawg, and that's what it was with Michael Jordan because I'm a Magic Johnson fan. Magic is one Jordan is two."

As a lifelong LA Lakers fan, Snoop Dogg got to witness the legendary career of Magic Johnson and even got to know the NBA Hall of Famer.

Magic Johnson is still one of the favorites and the greatest to many older LA Lakers fans. It's similar to the way that many younger LA Lakers fans view Kobe Bryant, so it makes sense that Snoop Dogg still has the legend number one.

