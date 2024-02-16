“So sad my love is hurt”: Julius Randle leaves wife Kendra proud despite 2024 NBA All-Star Game appearance going awry

New York Knicks star forward Julius Randle's wife, Kendra Randle, expressed her pride for her husband via her Instagram. Kendra reshared a user's Instagram story featuring Julius Randle on a banner in Indianapolis advertising the upcoming All-Star week.

"So sad my love is hurt & can't play but still such soooo proud 🤍" Kendra captioned the post.

Kendra Randle's Instagram story

Despite being chosen as an All-Star this year, the three-time NBA All-Star will not participate in the upcoming game due to a shoulder injury. He was previously chosen as an All-Star in 2021 and 2023.

The NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 is set to take place in Indianapolis between Feb. 16 and Feb. 18. Indianapolis will host All-Star festivities for the first time in nearly 40 years.

What happened to Julius Randle?

Julius Randle, a two-time All-NBA player, suffered a dislocated shoulder during the fourth quarter of the Knicks' 125-109 win over the Miami Heat on Jan. 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York. He scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and provided three assists in 32 minutes before leaving the game with 4:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Julius Randle sustained the injury while driving to the basket. He crashed into Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. who positioned himself to draw a charge. Randle was down in pain for several moments and only got up with the help of his teammates.

Speaking about the occurrence, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson said, via ESPN:

"It was an, 'Oh s***' reaction, we don't want to see that from anybody, especially him with how he's been playing. He means a lot to us. So for him to go back there, obviously it's not ideal."

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau observed that Randle did not allow his teammates to touch his right arm. The Knicks' trainer came over to Randle and appeared to try to help him pop the shoulder back in. After being unable to shoot his free throws, the veteran forward jogged back into the locker room.

Speaking about the incident, Thibodeau said:

"You knew for him to do that [it might be serious], he's a guy who plays through things, and that's what you love about him. He's a warrior."

It remains to be seen when the New York Knicks star will be back in action.