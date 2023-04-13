"Someone needs to start Unc a gofundme acc" - Shannon Sharpe hilariously complains about NBA ticket prices

NBA ticket prices are soaring for the 2023 playoffs. Due to this, many basketball fans are unable to afford them and won't be able to support their favorite teams in the postseason.

Shannon Sharpe, a sports analyst and former NFL player, has also complained about NBA ticket prices. The 54-year-old sports personality even joked about having to start a GoFundMe page to finance his love for basketball.

While Sharpe wasn't 100% serious when talking about ticket prices, there is some truth to his tweet. He can certainly afford to watch basketball in person, but it's very unfortunate that so many basketball fans cannot.

NBA ticket prices are so expensive that Shannon Sharpe wants to get help with financing them

Shannon Sharpe has attended several games during the 2022-23 NBA season. He's a big fan of the LA Lakers and loves witnessing the greatness of LeBron James.

Sharpe's most notable appearance was during a January 2023 matchup between the Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, the two teams that will face off in the first round of the playoffs. The NBA analyst was involved in a verbal confrontation with the Grizzlies players, which is what made him even more popular.

However, it doesn't appear that Sharpe will watch the Lakers' first round in person.

"Someone needs to start Unc a gofundme acc," Sharpe tweeted on Thursday. "Those tix prices are cray cray."

The tweet came as a response to a fan who said that Sharpe should be at the courtside of every game. However, considering NBA ticket prices for the opening round, this is easier said than done.

Sharpe is definitely in a great financial situation, which is why he joked about how expensive tickets are. The former athlete made $22 million during his football career and his current net worth is estimated to be at $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

NBA ticket prices for the Lakers-Grizzlies matchup start at $82 (Image via Getty Images)

The cheapest ticket for the Grizzlies-Lakers series costs $82. However, fans who want to attend the game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles will have to spend at least $138 for the least desirable seats in the arena.

If Sharpe attends one of the games in the series, he certainly won't be sitting in the worst seats. He is a big fan of the Lakers and will look to sit courtside, meaning that he'll have to spend at least $9,000 on a single ticket.

Courtside tickets are much more affordable in Memphis and cost two times less money. However, this is still unacceptable to many fans since it's a first-round matchup.

