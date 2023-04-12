"They were lucky to win last night" – Jimmy Goldstein believes the LA Lakers have snowball chance to beat Grizzlies

Fans gathered on Tuesday night, including NBA superfan Jimmy Goldstein, to attend the play-in game between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game went to overtime before the Lakers came out on top 108-102 to secure the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

TMZ Sports asked the famed businessman for his opinion on what transpired in the play-in game. Goldstein also talked about who of the Lakers or Memphis Grizzlies would come out on top in the first round.

"They would surprise me. Because they were lucky to win last night against a team that was completely depleted," Goldstein said. "Three of their top six players were not there last night. Before last night, they were playing teams that were tanking, using their second string players, and the Lakers barely won.

"So, I think it would be shocking if the Lakers advance. My prediction is that Memphis will beat them."

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports NBA super fan Jimmy Goldstein thinks L.A. has a snowball's chance in hell to beat the Memphis Grizzlies. tmz.com/2023/04/12/nba… NBA super fan Jimmy Goldstein thinks L.A. has a snowball's chance in hell to beat the Memphis Grizzlies. tmz.com/2023/04/12/nba…

The Wolves weren't at full strength Tuesday as they were without Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid. Gobert was suspended for one game after throwing a punch at Kyle Anderson on Sunday, while Reid and McDaniels missed the game due to injuries.

Jimmy Goldstein is one of the most dedicated fans of the NBA, oftentimes attending games. Most of the time, he's sitting courtside at any Los Angeles game, whether it's the Lakers or the Clippers. During the postseason, he travels to watch games, showing his dedication as a fan of the game.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Best dressed in the house? None other than superfan Jimmy Goldstein. http://t.co/keR0gLg60S Best dressed in the house? None other than superfan Jimmy Goldstein. http://t.co/keR0gLg60S

Can the LA Lakers win their series against the Grizzlies?

Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers

The wait is over for the Grizzlies. After Los Angeles' win on Tuesday night, it's now been determined that they'll go head-to-head in the first round. However, fans are divided as to what they think the outcome will be. There are those who choose the LA Lakers for their solid defense, but there are those who have the Grizzlies winning the seven-game series for their youth.

The question is, can the Lakers keep up with the young Memphis squad?

The 2020 champions are more experienced and have defied all odds this season. However, it looks like the California squad had a hard time playing against a short-handed Minnesota squad on Tuesday night. If they struggle to get a win against the Wolves, how will they be able to keep up with the Grizzlies in a seven-game series?

Obviously, the LA Lakers have to exert more effort as they make a return to the playoffs. Game 1 of their series will be on Sunday in Memphis.

