"I think the Lakers may take this series" – Draymond Green picks his winner of Lakers vs Grizzlies playoff series

Draymond Green has picked his favorite between the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies in their first round Western Conference playoff series.

Green has has the Lakers, who got over .500 for the first time on March 31, winning over the team that finished second in the West with a 51-31 record. For the Golden State Warriors forward, the series will be hard-fought, but will likely come down to how Los Angeles will control the pace. Additionally, LeBron James and the Lakers have an incredible defensive squad that could be hard to deal with.

"This is a tough matchup for Memphis," Green said. "I expect LeBron to get the tempo of the game where he think they should have the tempo and not just try to get up and down with that young Memphis team. I can foresee them doing that.

"I probably should be careful with giving someone some bulletin board material, because this will be our next opponent, when we go take care of our business. But if you need bulletin board material at this point, then so be it.

"I think the Lakers will take this series. I think it'll be an upset. Won't be easy, but I think the Lakers may take this series."

— "It will NOT be easy... but I think the Lakers may take this series" @Money23Green previews Lakers-Grizzlies

Before the Lakers topped the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102 in overtime in a play-In game Tuesday night, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks said that he "wouldn't mind" having to play against the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.

"I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a seven-game series, Brooks said. "The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good first-round matchup for us."

Why isn't Draymond Green worried about the Warriors' first-round matchup?

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

Draymond Green is a player who has incredible confidence. Based on his achievements, it's safe to assume that he's got the right to be cocky. As the Warriors head into the postseason, Green doesn't show any signs of worry as Golden State faces the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

For some, it could be insulting. However, Green isn't belittling the Kings. He's confident that their experience as a team will be the key to beating Sacramento as the Kings make their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

However, they'll have to worry about the fact that there are other former members of the Warriors who are playing for the Kings. They could use their tactics against them and turn things around.

