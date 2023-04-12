"What a game" - NBA fans stand up after stunning game between LA Lakers and Timberwolves

The LA Lakers outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime to earn the No. 7 seed in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Tuesday. The Lakers came back from a 15-point deficit and now face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

Dennis Schroder hit the go-ahead 3-point shot with less than two seconds left in regulation. However, Anthony Davis fouled Mike Conley on his 3-point attempt with 0.1 seconds remaining. Conley hit all three free throws to force overtime.

The Lakers clamped down Minnesota in the extra period to get a 108-102 win at home. The Timberwolves are still not out of playoff contention, though. They face the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans-OKC Thunder game on Friday for the No. 8 seed and a matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Fans on social media reacted to the Lakers' win over the Timberwolves. Some were happy with the result, while others called out both teams for their sloppy play in the fourth quarter and overtime. Of course, there were memes and a lot of them.

One fan said:

"What a game"

Here are some of the best reactions to the Lakers' win against the Timberwolves:

SSG SKOL @Akohl07 @espn Refs put the wolves at the line ONCE in the entire 4th quarter. What more needs to be said lmfao @espn Refs put the wolves at the line ONCE in the entire 4th quarter. What more needs to be said lmfao https://t.co/AsO6KB3uCI

Naphtali Murray @NaphtaliMurray @espn D'Angelo Russell seeing the lakers come back to win and doesn’t have to explain to the media how bad he played @espn D'Angelo Russell seeing the lakers come back to win and doesn’t have to explain to the media how bad he played https://t.co/fIOB5YXRuO

Isaiahmonroe23 @IsaiahMonroe23 @espn Can’t even get happy at this game. They had no Jalen McDaniels or Rudy Gobert and we still had to go to overtime when they weren’t fully healthy. We face the Grizzlies right ? Lord have mercy @espn Can’t even get happy at this game. They had no Jalen McDaniels or Rudy Gobert and we still had to go to overtime when they weren’t fully healthy. We face the Grizzlies right ? Lord have mercy

Johnny Meza @judoist__johnny @espn Edwards and gobert about to form a big 3 with Dwight in Taiwan @espn Edwards and gobert about to form a big 3 with Dwight in Taiwan

J2TIMES @SydePiecee @espn After this season… trade AD & D-LO for 2 McFlurry’s, 2 apple pies and Kyrie.. @espn After this season… trade AD & D-LO for 2 McFlurry’s, 2 apple pies and Kyrie.. https://t.co/XhtUoNAzsV

LeBron James leads LA Lakers to win over Minnesota Timberwolves

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James had a game-high 30 points to lead the LA Lakers to a 108-102 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. James also had 10 rebounds and six assists and went 12-for-21 from the field and 3-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Anthony Davis added 24 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks but had a bone-headed play at the end of regulation. Nevertheless, Davis had a good game and was one of the reasons why the Lakers got the win.

Dennis Schroder came off the bench to score 21 points, with Rui Hachimura got 12 points of his own. Austin Reaves struggled with his shot all game but the LA Lakers player contributed 12 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Towns was hot at the start of the game but was limited in the fourth quarter after getting into foul trouble. The Lakers also tightened their defense on the Timberwolves star towards the end of the game.

Mike Conley contributed 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Anthony Edwards didn't have a great game, scoring just nine points after going 3-for-17 from the field. He did add eight rebounds and five assists but could have had a much better outing.

