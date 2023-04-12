"What a game" - NBA fans stand up after stunning game between LA Lakers and Timberwolves

The LA Lakers outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime to earn the No. 7 seed in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Tuesday. The Lakers came back from a 15-point deficit and now face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.
Dennis Schroder hit the go-ahead 3-point shot with less than two seconds left in regulation. However, Anthony Davis fouled Mike Conley on his 3-point attempt with 0.1 seconds remaining. Conley hit all three free throws to force overtime.
The Lakers clamped down Minnesota in the extra period to get a 108-102 win at home. The Timberwolves are still not out of playoff contention, though. They face the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans-OKC Thunder game on Friday for the No. 8 seed and a matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
Fans on social media reacted to the Lakers' win over the Timberwolves. Some were happy with the result, while others called out both teams for their sloppy play in the fourth quarter and overtime. Of course, there were memes and a lot of them.
LeBron James leads LA Lakers to win over Minnesota Timberwolves
LeBron James had a game-high 30 points to lead the LA Lakers to a 108-102 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. James also had 10 rebounds and six assists and went 12-for-21 from the field and 3-for-6 from beyond the arc.
Anthony Davis added 24 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks but had a bone-headed play at the end of regulation. Nevertheless, Davis had a good game and was one of the reasons why the Lakers got the win.
Dennis Schroder came off the bench to score 21 points, with Rui Hachimura got 12 points of his own. Austin Reaves struggled with his shot all game but the LA Lakers player contributed 12 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Towns was hot at the start of the game but was limited in the fourth quarter after getting into foul trouble. The Lakers also tightened their defense on the Timberwolves star towards the end of the game.
Mike Conley contributed 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Anthony Edwards didn't have a great game, scoring just nine points after going 3-for-17 from the field. He did add eight rebounds and five assists but could have had a much better outing.
