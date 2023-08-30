Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • FIBA World Cup
  • South Sudan vs Philippines Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

South Sudan vs Philippines Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

By Jone Mallorca
Modified Aug 30, 2023 19:07 GMT
South Sudan vs Philippines Basketball Preview
South Sudan vs Philippines Basketball Preview

South Sudan will be in a head-to-head matchup against the Philippines on Thursday for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

In Group B, South Sudan has a 1-2 record. Meanwhile, the Phillippines belong to Group A and are yet to secure a win in the World Cup as they have gone 0-3.

South Sudan's lone 89-69 win came against China and is coming off their most recent 115-83 loss against Serbia, where the team shot 46.2%, including 39.4% from 3-point range. However, they allowed their opponent to shoot 61.8%, including 53.1% from 3-point range.

The Philippines is coming off a tough loss against Italy with a score of 90-83. Against Italy, the team shot 46.2%, including 34.5% from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Italy shot 45.3%, including 41.5% from 3-point range.

South Sudan vs Philippines game preview

Despite their record, South Sudan still has a chance to advance to the second round of the competition. They need to win tomorrow while also hoping that China beats Puerto Rico.

Carlik Jones leads the team in scoring with an average of 19.7 points per game, alongside their center, Khaman Maluach.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is in the classification round for places 17-32, whether they win or lose. This round establishes the final ranking of the FIBA World Cup 2023. The ranking will be the basis of the qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Jordan Clarkson is their leading scorer at 24.0 ppg, alongside veteran big man June Mar Fajardo.

South Sudan vs Philippines prediction and odds

According to Betting Pros, this upcoming matchup is predicted to favor South Sudan. The Philippines' winless record isn't doing them any favor, especially with their opponent eyeing a spot in the second round.

According to Fan Duel's Sportsbook, these are the following odds for the game:

Spread: SSD -2.5 (-115), PHI +2.5 (-111)

Moneyline: SSD -144, PHI +118

Total (Over/Under): 170.5 (SSD Over: -108), (PHI Under: -118)

South Sudan roster

  • Junior Madut
  • Nuni Omot
  • Carlik Jones
  • Khaman Madit Maluach
  • Kuany Ngor Kuany
  • Marial Shayok
  • Deng Acuoth
  • Majok Deng
  • Dut Jok Kacuol
  • Koch Bar
  • Wenyen Gabriel
  • Sunday Dech

Philippines roster

  • Kiefer Ravena
  • Jordan Clarkson
  • Scottie Thompson
  • Kai Zachary Sotto
  • Jamie James Malonzo
  • June Mar Fajardo
  • Roger Pogoy
  • CJ Perez
  • Rhenz Abando
  • Dwight Ramos
  • Japeth Aguilar
  • Ariel John Edu

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...