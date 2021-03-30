Space Jam 2 release date revealed: 5 things to expect from the LeBron James flick

Earlier today, the release date of LeBron James-starrer Space Jam: A New Legacy was revealed on Twitter. Space Jam 2 is set to be released in Theaters and HBO Max on July 16th, 2021. The movie will be available on HBO Max for a period of 31 days after its theatrical release.

The cast of Space Jam 2 includes multiple NBA stars, including LeBron James, who is also the producer of the movie. Regardless, with multiple new details revealed along with the official release date, here are some things that we can expect from Space Jam: A New Legacy.

5 things to expect from LeBron James-starrer Space Jam 2

There are a number of reasons why Space Jam 2 might as well prove to be a bigger success than the first instalment of the movie. With LeBron James acting as the lead and movie producer, we look at the five things that can be expected from Space Jam 2.

#1 A better soundtrack led by a legend

Space Jam 1’s soundtracks ended up earning the musician two individual Grammy awards. The movie’s music represented a high point for the infamous singer and record-producer R. Kelly, who is obviously not involved in the second instalment of the film.

In January 2020, it was announced that legendary German composer and record producer Hans Zimmer will be working on the movie’s soundtrack. This pretty much confirms that the quality of the music will be better this time around.

Hans Zimmer has produced some quality soundtracks in the past for movies such as Inception, Dunkirk, Interstellar and the Dark Knight trilogy.

#2 Space Jam 2 has quite a few NBA and WNBA cameos

Like the first instalment of Space Jam, the LeBron James starrer includes multiple cameos from quite a few NBA stars. This includes the likes of Klay Thompson, LeBron James’ LA Lakers’ teammate Anthony Davis, Damien Lillard, Chris Paul, Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma.

Space Jam 2 also includes cameos from multiple Women’s NBA players. This includes the likes of Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike, with all of the stars expected to have short cameo roles.

Both LeBron and AD are part of Space Jam 2

#3 Multiple recognizable movie stars

Another common factor that Space Jam 2 shares with the first instalment of the movie is that multiple recognizable actors will be starring in the movie as well. This most notably includes Marvel star Don Cheadle, who plays the role of the War Machine/James Rhodes in the MCU.

Other stars include “Modern Family” actor Cedric Joe, who is confirmed to play LeBron James’ youngest son, and Sonequa Martin-Green. Actors Ceyair J. Wright and Harper Lee Alexander are confirmed to play the role of LeBron James’ other children in Space Jam 2.

#4 Space Jam 2 might be the launchpad for “Hollywood actor” LeBron James

Space Jam 2 is LeBron James' 4th IMDB, although the basketball “GOAT” has not been involved in anything other than cameos. It is no secret that LeBron James wanted to become an actor and a rapper as a child, something that might as well happen in the future.

Space Jam 2 could act as a launchpad for a Hollywood career for LeBron James. His acting skills have over the years been on display in a number of iconic advertisements that he has featured in.

However, James is starring in a movie for the first time, and might as well be looking to kickstart his Hollywood career in the future.

#5 Space Jam 2 is expected to have better CGI

Space Jam 1 came out back in November 1996, with quite a bit of resources spent on CGI. The movie was filmed in 360 degree green-screen rooms and required motion trackers. It was one of the first live-action animated movies to be shot in a virtual studio.

With so much having changed with respect to CGI technology in the past two decades, Space Jam 2 is expected to have much better animations. LucasFilms’ visual effects division Industrial Light and Magic was hired to do special effects for Space Jam 2, with founder George Lucas most famously having worked on the Star Wars movie franchise.