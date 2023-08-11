Spain vs Slovenia FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 11: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Slovenia continues its build-up for the FIBA Basketball World Cup as it takes on fellow World Cup participant Spain.

The game is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11, at noon (Eastern Time) in Malaga, Spain, as part of a three-nation pocket tournament with the United States. The game will be aired via live stream worldwide through FIBA's Courtside 1891 app.

Spain vs. Slovenia: Players to watch

As expected, Slovenia will lean heavily on the leadership of Luka Doncic, who exploded for 34 points with 14 assists and 13 rebounds in their recent tune-up game win against Montenegro back at home.

Doncic is expected to have an even larger role for the Slovenian national team now that Vlatko Cancar has been ruled out for the FIBA Basketball World Cup due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Up next for the Slovenian team is a Spanish squad that made a little tweak to its FIBA Basketball World Cup pool recently.

Ricky Rubio announced last week that he is taking a break from playing basketball to focus on his mental health, which means Spain will not have its primary point guard when the World Cup begins. Replacing Rubio is 19-year-old Juan Nunez.

Nunez currently plays for Ratiopharm Ulm in the German Basketball Bundesliga, where he led to the championship last season, and his inclusion would mean Spain will still have a point guard oozing with talent come the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

NBA scouts, however, could have a keen eye on Nunez, who opted out of the 2023 draft but is expected to declare for next year's draft, in his World Cup journey as a potential lottery pick could be on the horizon for them.

Spain's FIBA Basketball World Cup pool still has the Hernangomez Brothers and veteran Rudy Fernandez with them.

