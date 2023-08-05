Ricky Rubio takes a mental health break ahead of 2023 FIBA World Cup

Defending champions Spain will be without Ricky Rubio in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. Rubio is taking a break from his basketball career to prioritize his mental health.

In an announcement through the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB), Rubio expressed his gratitude to all the people who have helped him throughout his current ordeal. He will be pausing his career and tend to his mental health ahead of the World Cup, as well as the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

"I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health," Rubio said. "I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB to understand my decision. Today La Familia makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right." (h/t EuroHoops)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ricky Rubio was supposed to be one of Spain's main players for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The defending champions are looking to repeat but will try to do so without the 12-year NBA veteran.

Rubio was named the World Cup MVP in 2019 when the tournament was held in China. Spain defeated Poland in the quarterfinals, Australia in the semifinals and Argentina in the finals.

The 32-year-old veteran point guard is coming off his worst season in the NBA. He averaged 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He returned to Cleveland in free agency but only played from January due to his recovery from a torn left ACL.

Also Read: "Imagine getting cooked by Langston Galloway twice" - Fans react to Team USA's FIBA World Cup team losing to Select Team

Ricky Rubio's FIBA World Cup career

Ricky Rubio won the World Cup MVP trophy in 2019.

Ricky Rubio started his FIBA World Cup career in 2010 when Spain was ousted by Serbia in the quarterfinals. Rubio averaged just 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

The El Masnou, Spain native was slightly better in 2014 averaging 5.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.1 apg and 3.6 spg. However, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals once again, this time by Serbia.

Rubio turned the corner in 2019 as he led Spain to their second FIBA World Cup championship. He was named the tournament's MVP after averaging 16.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 6.0 apg and 1.5 spg. He also became the all-time assists leader in the World Cup in 2019.

Also Read: "People act like kids don't exist" - Fans react to Lizzo NBA game dress outfit backlash after it resurfaces online amid legal lawsuit drama

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)