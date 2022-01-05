“Staying silent only increases the appetite of authoritarian governments” – Enes Kanter Freedom urges people to take stand, fight on right side of history

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom has been a social activist, standing up for people's rights and trying to effect change. The big man is in the news again, calling for individuals to join in his fight for equality across the globe.

It has been an eventful couple of months for the reserve player. Freedom called out athletics apparel and shoe company Nike and its signature spokesmen LeBron James and Michael Jordan for their silence concerning the slave labor he believes is used to make Nike products.

Following his exchange with James, he changed his last name to Freedom. He also raved about how much freedom he enjoys in the United States and how that needs to be replicated in other countries.

The Next Revolution @NextRevFNC



NBA player and new American citizen @EnesFreedom explains why he legally changed his name from Enes Kanter to Enes Kanter Freedom

Freedom initially called for the postponement of the Winter Olympics in light of the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai, who reportedly made an allegation of sexual assault against a top Communist Party official. Although the International Olympic Committee chose to proceed, the Women's Tennis Association suspended its tournaments in China until the government proves they are not suppressing Shuai's rights.

In a recent tweet, Freedom spoke out against inequality, echoing his message on not staying silent. The tweet was accompanied by a link to a post that outlined his recent activism against the Chinese government and urged the Celtics not to sacrifice the Turkish-American as the trade deadline approaches.

"Staying silent only increases the appetite of authoritarian governments," Freedom wrote in a tweet. "We must take a stand and be on the right side of history."

Enes Kanter FREEDOM @EnesFreedom

We must take a stand and be on the right side of history.



@TGlobePost



Staying silent only increases the appetite of authoritarian governments.We must take a stand and be on the right side of history.

Freedom has spoken against every form of oppression he has come across. His actions resulted in the Turkish government revoking his passport and banning him from Turkey.

Regardless of what happens in the coming weeks concerning Freedom and the Celtics, he will likely continue to use his platform to address issues and speak up against oppression.

Enes Kanter Freedom could be released as a free agent in the coming weeks

Enes Kanter Freedom of the Boston Celtics poses for a photo during media day.

Although Enes Kanter Freedom closed last season on a high note with the Portland Trail Blazers, he has failed to recreate such performances in Boston. His production as well as his usage have dipped significantly, and the Celtics might no longer need him in their quest to make a playoff run.

The third overall pick in the 2011 draft, Freedom is averaging low numbers similar to that of his rookie season. He has played 21 (of Boston's 37) games, averaging 4.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while playing 13.0 minutes per game.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein