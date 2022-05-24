"Steph Curry is 1 game away from reaching the Finals as many times as Michael Jordan" - Jason McIntyre backing Golden State Warriors to reach another NBA finals

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the most successful NBA team in recent history. And Jason McIntyre believes that Curry will reach the NBA Finals as many times as Michael Jordan.

Since the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors broke the 1995-1996 record for most wins in a season, comparisons between Curry's Warriors and Jordan's Chicago Bulls have existed. The Warriors went 73-9, one better than Chicago's 72-10.

Now, the current Golden State dynasty finds itself on the verge of matching another mark of the Chicago dynasty by reaching a sixth NBA Finals.

McIntyre reflected on the next potential achievement of the Warriors' dynasty:

"Steph Curry is one game away from reaching the Finals as many times as Michael Jordan. There's really no reason to believe they can't keep this going. I know the West is stacked, and Denver's going to be better, the Clippers are going to be back, and let's not bury the Lakers, but seriously go find the players that have made the Finals six times."

Curry has the opportunity to enter a genuinely elite company if his team can win one more game against the Dallas Mavericks and advance to the NBA Finals.

FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio



FULL PODCAST: 🎙️ @jasonrmcintyre : "Steph Curry is 1 game away from reaching the Finals as many times as Michael Jordan. There's really no reason to believe they can't keep this going."FULL PODCAST: bit.ly/JMStraightFire 🎙️ @jasonrmcintyre: "Steph Curry is 1 game away from reaching the Finals as many times as Michael Jordan. There's really no reason to believe they can't keep this going."🎧FULL PODCAST: bit.ly/JMStraightFire https://t.co/hJc3o3DrBm

According to McIntyre, a sixth Finals appearance puts Curry in the class of some of the all-time greats and elevates the Warriors' dynasty to the greatest ever.

"Where's the knock on Curry? He's part of a dynasty. I would argue the greatest dynasty since the '60s Celtics, who did it where there were like 10 teams in the league. This is a better dynasty than Jordan's Bulls, who made the Finals three times, then not the next two years, then three more and that was it. We're talking about one of the greatest teams."

Regardless of the outcome of the NBA Finals, Curry and the Warriors will be among the all-time most outstanding teams in league history. Another championship and a first Finals MVP will further cement Curry's legacy.

Steph Curry is playing some of the best basketball of his career during the Golden State Warriors' current run

Curry became the NBA's all-time 3-point leader this season.

Despite disagreements over where Steph Curry ranks among the greatest players and point guards of all time, he is statistically the best shooter in NBA history.

During the current playoff run, Curry has done more than be an elite shooter.

DanHayesMLB @DanHayesMLB Since the blowout loss in Memphis, Steph Curry is averaging 28.3 ppg, 8 reb, 6.3 apg on 45 fg% and 43 3pg%. Since the blowout loss in Memphis, Steph Curry is averaging 28.3 ppg, 8 reb, 6.3 apg on 45 fg% and 43 3pg%.

Curry contributes in every aspect possible to help his team win and cement himself and his team among the greatest in history.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Steph Curry a top ten player in NBA history? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein