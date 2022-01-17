"Steph Curry left the Warriors’ road trip early" - Anthony Slater provides an update on the mercurial guard's injury and Steve Kerr's expectations of Curry's return

The Golden State Warriors are taking every precaution to ensure their talisman Steph Curry has not suffered any lasting injury to his right hand that will keep him out for an extended period.

In their last outing against the Eastern Conference leaders, the Chicago Bulls, Steph hurt his hand after an attempt to convert a layup. Lonzo Ball came in as the help from the weak side, and after contesting, Steph fell awkwardly on his right hand. You could see that he was in pain as he immediately grabbed it.

Speaking during a post-game interview following the Warriors' huge 138-96 victory over the Chicago Bulls, Curry said of the injury to his hand:

"Anything that involves the hands, especially the right one, you're a little concerned. But the feeling came back, the strength came back. It hurts, but I'll be all right."

Curry also mentioned that he had suffered a similar injury a couple of seasons prior.

"I have some PTSD from [a hand injury sustained] two years ago. When I landed, it felt kind of the same, but we'll get it looked at and figure it out. Should be all right."

Golden State has wasted no time in trying to provide him with the best treatment for the long term. According to Warriors beat writer for The Athletic Anthony Slater, Curry left the team ahead of the last matchup on their four-game road trip to get his hand checked out. via a tweet, he said:

"Steph Curry left the Warriors’ road trip early. He’s back in the Bay Area with Rick Celebrini. Belief is his hand injury is very minor. Steve Kerr said team is hopeful he will play Tuesday against the Pistons."

The Warriors will play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, January 18, at Chase Center, and fans are hoping to see Steph Curry back on the floor.

Steph Curry is currently undergoing a shooting slump

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being fouled by Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

Steph Curry started the season shooting lights out, so much so that he went on to break the all-important record for most three-pointers made in NBA history, held by Ray Allen. Since breaking the record, Curry's radar has been all over the place as the veteran guard has struggled to drain three-pointers at the same efficient clip.

Unfortunately, his slump has seen him be knocked out of the MVP race for now, as he is no longer in the top-five. At the start of the season, Curry was leading the race before he gradually started to fall off. In his last six outings, the sharpshooter shot 14-of-55 (25.5%) from beyond the arc.

Curry narrated an emotional video to commemorate Klay Thompson's return. While it is filled with genuine happiness at seeing his "Splash Brother" on the hardwood after battling injuries for two years. It also shows how much he appreciates the help and their chances of winning a fourth championship together.

So far this season, Steph Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. For the first time in his career (excluding the 2019-20 season where he played only five games), he is averaging below 40% from beyond the arc (.384). Unfortunately, his recent dip in form could see him fall too far behind in the MVP race.

