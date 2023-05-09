Steph Curry playoff stats 2023: How has 4x NBA champion fared for Warriors so far?

Steph Curry's playoff stats in 2023 have been very impressive. The Golden State Warriors point guard is having the best postseason run of his 14-year NBA career. However, he likely won't win another title this year.

Despite Curry's fantastic performances in the postseason, the Warriors are down 1-3 in the series against the LA Lakers. Only 13 teams in NBA history have managed to win the series after having this deficit, but we'll see how the Dubs will play in their next game.

Anything is possible with Steph Curry, which is why many Warriors fans still believe in their team. Considering how amazing the four-time NBA champion has been this postseason, we'll likely see another big performance from him.

Steph Curry playoff stats in 2023 make him one of the best players in the postseason

The Golden State Warriors superstar recently turned 35, yet he's having the best playoff run of his career. He's averaging a career-high 30.6 points per game, which is the fourth-highest average among players who advanced to the second round.

The nine-time All-Star has converted 47.1% of his total shots, including 37.9% of shots from beyond the arc. Besides scoring, Curry's 2023 playoff stats also include 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Steph Curry's playoff stats in 2023 show that he's carrying the Golden State Warriors. However, he's only been able to earn one victory for his team so far against the LA Lakers.

In four games in the second round, the four-time NBA champion leads his team in scoring (25.3 points), ball distribution (8.0 assists) and perimeter defense (1.5 steals). However, the Lakers have played great defense on him, allowing him to convert only 43.7% of his shots.

Despite facing one of the toughest teams, Curry managed to record a triple-double in Game 4 on Monday night. In 42 minutes on the floor, the Warriors superstar scored 31 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 14 assists.

Steph Curry's playoff stats were even more impressive in the first round. In seven games against the Sacramento Kings, the two-time MVP averaged 33.7 points on 48.8% shooting.

The superstar guard scored 50 points in Game 7, setting an NBA scoring record for this game.

Game 5 of the Warriors-Lakers series will be played on Wednesday night in San Francisco. If Games 6 and 7 are necessary, they will be played on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Interestingly, Steph Curry and the Warriors had a 3-1 lead against LeBron James in the 2016 NBA Finals, but they ended up losing the series.

