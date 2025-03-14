After Steph Curry made the 4,000th 3-pointer of his career, the internet flooded with tributes for the greatest shooter. The Golden State Warriors star's incredible achievement has had people across the globe lauding his talent, including his sister-in-law, Callie Curry.

Callie is the wife of Seth Curry and the daughter of Doc Rivers. She has had NBA caliber players around her all her life, with her brother Austin Rivers also boasting a successful career in the league. However, none of their achievements come anywhere close to what Steph has accomplished over his career, and the sheer awe in her celebratory post for his latest feat reflects the same.

"Whew! 4 thouuaand of them!" Callie Curry wrote on her IG post on Friday.

Callie Curry's Instagram story paying tribute to Steph Curry's latest achievement - Source: Instagram

The Golden State Warriors superstar broke the record for most made 3s in NBA history in December 2021, and his new feat sets him apart as the unanimous pick for the greatest shooter in NBA history. With a few good years still left in him, one can only imagine how far he takes that number by the time he retires from basketball.

Callie Curry was also present as Steph Curry stunned France to secure Team USA's gold medal at Paris 2024

Former professional volleyball player Callie Curry was in attendance with Seth Curry, Damion Lee and Sydel Curry-Lee when Steph delivered an all-time performance to guide Team USA to yet another gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Instagram, Callie Curry shared pictures of the family enjoying their time in Paris, where Steph Curry added another chapter to his great career.

"I know a gold medal hate to see stephen coming!" She captioned the post.

While Seth Curry's time at the NBA looks to have ended, the Currys still have a lot to cheer for in what remains of Steph's legendary career. One can expect more of the family in attendance as the Golden State Warriors superstar enters the last leg of one of the greatest sporting stories.

