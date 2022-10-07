“Steph is one of the greatest players in the history of the game" – Warriors coach interprets the similarity between Steph Curry and Michael Jordan, believes both had generational impacts on the game

Steve Kerr has consistently praised Steph Curry as one of the best players to ever play the game. He has long maintained that stance even before the Golden State Warriors point guard won his first NBA Finals MVP trophy.

In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, the Warriors' head coach doubled down on his words and likened Curry’s greatness to that of Michael Jordan.

“He’s been so great for so long here that I think we just come to expect it and that may be the greatest compliment to Steph. Just like Michael [Jordan], you sit there and watch greatness and you just expect it night after night.”

Kerr added:

“I don’t compare them as players, they’re so different. In terms of impact, Steph is one of the greatest players in the history of the game. It’s just that he’s 6’3 and a buck 85 and hardly ever dunks, so nobody ever thinks of him in that sort of pantheon.

“But in terms of impacting the game at the highest level, winning championships, Steph’s right in that group.”

Steph Curry’s fourth championship in eight years and the resulting Bill Russell NBA Finals Trophy in his cabinet may have changed others’ perceptions of him.

The most consistent criticism that Curry had to face previously was the lack of a Finals MVP. After his success last season, his detractors will have a hard time finding more shots to throw at the two-time MVP.

Many basketball experts have already put Curry in the top 10 greatest players of all time. He is also primed to attain more success with the way he continues to play and with how the Warriors are built. If he wins another championship and an NBA Finals MVP, he could go even higher in the pantheon of greats.

Steve Kerr’s description of Steph Curry’s greatness isn’t just mere lip service either. The multi-titled coach played with Michael Jordan during the Chicago Bulls’ three-peat. He’s perhaps more uniquely qualified than most to weigh in on the impact of both players on their respective teams.

Like Michael Jordan, Steph Curry’s impact in basketball is very evident

Michael Jordan and Steph Curry helped shape the NBA. [photo:YouTube]

Most of the NBA players who watched Michael Jordan in his prime passionately wanted to be “like Mike.”

He was a global star who held the NBA in his hands, particularly during the ‘90s. Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, and even LeBron James were, in many ways, inspired to play basketball by “His Airness.”

How Jordan played throughout his entire career shaped the NBA in the years succeeding his final retirement. Flashy dunks, mid-range games and trash-talking were the trends because the five-time MVP made it cool.

Over several years and with many more to come, Steph Curry’s game has been imprinted in basketball.

The 3-point basket has become the sexier shot and one that has revolutionized the game. Even the big men who once dominated the paint have suddenly become stretch fours and fives. Curry’s impact can’t be more pronounced than that.

NBA teams have been scrambling to find the best shooters who can space the floor and manipulate defenses in ways never before seen. Curry has been the poster boy for the biggest trend in basketball since Jordan’s high-flying facts.

