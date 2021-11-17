"Steph Curry wants to eclipse LeBron James" - Stephen A Smith hypes the Golden State Warriors, says Klay Thompson's return can help them win 2 of the next 3 NBA seasons

The Golden State Warriors are off to a hot start in the 2021-22 NBA season. They are 12-2 and sit atop the Western Conference.

Stephen Curry is playing like an MVP. The Warriors defense has been the best in the league, their depth playing a massive role. The team can only get better with the return of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

The Warriors' recent success saw American TV personality Stephen A Smith make a bold claim on his ESPN First Take show. He said the Warriors were already on their way to being title favorites. Smith doubled down on that hot take by saying not only will the Warriors win the NBA Finals this season, if they stay healthy they can win two of the next three Finals.

A big reason he feels Curry, who has three NBA titles, will push to win his fifth ring over the next three seasons is to surpass LeBron James.

“You know why I say three? I mean two out of the next three. Because Steph wants to eclipse LeBron. LeBron has four. Steph would have five,” Smith said.

The Warriors have built an outstanding team, and both Curry and Thompson’s skill sets don’t need them to be athletic, meaning that could increase their chances for longevity. On top of that, in the last two drafts the Warriors had three lottery picks, which, if they make the right selections, could help prolong the team's success.

The Kevin Durant-LeBron rivalry has always been highlighted, as both are small forwards and have always seemed to battle it out for the best player in the NBA. Curry is already regarded as one of the best players in the league, but a fifth championship would put him in a different class.

Can the Golden State Warriors win two of the next three NBA Finals?

Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins with the ball

The Warriors have two critical pieces in Curry and Thompson. If they stay healthy, they should have a few more competitive years ahead of them. They both rely on athleticism to score, which could end up helping them in the long run, transitioning to more off-ball shooters, which they already do a lot of.

The Warriors also have a lot of young talent, with three lottery picks in the last two drafts, in James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. The Warriors also drafted Jordan Poole in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft. Poole is averaging 17.2 points per game this season in 29.7 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins, who is just 26, is in his seventh season in the NBA. In his 96 games with the Warriors, Wiggins has averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and shooting an efficient 48%.

The big question is how Draymond Green holds up over the next three years. He has been one of the key leaders for the Warriors through their five straight seasons in the NBA Finals. However, after two losing seasons Green seems to be back to his usual self this year. He has been one of the best defenders in the league and doing all the little things on offense.

Smith might just be right. The Warriors, if healthily, could achieve it.

